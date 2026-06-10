ESPN announces remaining windows for 2026 SEC football season

ESPN has finalized television windows for the full 2026 SEC football season

All SEC-controlled games from Week 4 (Sept. 26) onward assigned Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex designations

Notable showdowns include Texas/Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Rivalry (Oct. 10), Georgia/Alabama in primetime Oct. 10, and Florida/Georgia in the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic on Oct. 31

Following the May 27th announcement of networks and kickoff times for the opening weeks of the 2026-27 ESPN college football season, ESPN has released the remaining windows for the complete 2026 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule on SEC Network and ESPN2, as host Alyssa Lang and analysts Gene Chizik, Roman Harper and Paul Finebaum took a deep dive into the 2026 college football campaign.

Week 4 kicks off with No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Tennessee at noon ET on either ABC or ESPN, while both No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 3 Georgia and No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 11 LSU will be flexed between the Afternoon and Night windows. The 122nd meeting of the Allstate Red River Rivalry sees No. 5 Texas and No. 13 Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN on Saturday, Oct. 10. That night, No. 3 Georgia and No. 16 Alabama meet in T-Town in primetime.

The following weekend, the Bulldogs host Auburn for ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’ in the Afternoon window on Saturday, Oct. 17, while the Florida Gators face off against UGA in the franchise 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC window on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic. The annual rivalry game is set for Atlanta this year due to stadium renovations in Jacksonville.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 26) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off in Fall 2024.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-13 are defined as follows:

Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start

Noon to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.

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2026 SEC Football Game Windows and Networks

Italics indicates previously announced