ESPN announces remaining windows for 2026 SEC football season
- ESPN has finalized television windows for the full 2026 SEC football season
- All SEC-controlled games from Week 4 (Sept. 26) onward assigned Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex designations
- Notable showdowns include Texas/Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Rivalry (Oct. 10), Georgia/Alabama in primetime Oct. 10, and Florida/Georgia in the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic on Oct. 31
Following the May 27th announcement of networks and kickoff times for the opening weeks of the 2026-27 ESPN college football season, ESPN has released the remaining windows for the complete 2026 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule on SEC Network and ESPN2, as host Alyssa Lang and analysts Gene Chizik, Roman Harper and Paul Finebaum took a deep dive into the 2026 college football campaign.
Week 4 kicks off with No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Tennessee at noon ET on either ABC or ESPN, while both No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 3 Georgia and No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 11 LSU will be flexed between the Afternoon and Night windows. The 122nd meeting of the Allstate Red River Rivalry sees No. 5 Texas and No. 13 Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN on Saturday, Oct. 10. That night, No. 3 Georgia and No. 16 Alabama meet in T-Town in primetime.
The following weekend, the Bulldogs host Auburn for ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’ in the Afternoon window on Saturday, Oct. 17, while the Florida Gators face off against UGA in the franchise 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC window on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic. The annual rivalry game is set for Atlanta this year due to stadium renovations in Jacksonville.
All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 26) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off in Fall 2024.
Television start time windows for Weeks 4-13 are defined as follows:
- Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
- Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
- Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
- Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.
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2026 SEC Football Game Windows and Networks
Italics indicates previously announced
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|Thu, Sep 3
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 5
|Noon
|East Carolina at No. 16 Alabama
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Kent State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Kentucky
|SEC Network+
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia
|SEC Network+
|3:30 p.m.
|Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Furman at No. 25 Tennessee
|SEC Network+
|4:15 p.m.
|North Alabama at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at No. 10 Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network+
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 11 LSU
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Florida
|SEC Network
|TBD
|UTEP at No. 13 Oklahoma
|SEC Network+
|Sun, Sep 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: No. 21 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.)
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 12
|Noon
|Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at No. 3 Georgia
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Alabama at Kentucky
|ABC
|4:15 p.m.
|Delaware at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Campbell at Florida
|SEC Network+
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Towson at South Carolina
|SEC Network+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 11 LSU
|SEC Network+
|7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Auburn
|ESPNU or SEC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss
|ESPN2 or SEC Network
|10:15 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 18 Utah
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 19
|Noon
|No. 3 Georgia at Arkansas
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|NC State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|12:45 p.m.
|Troy at Missouri
|SEC Network+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 16 Alabama
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 10 Texas A&M
|ESPN or ESPN2
|4:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 LSU at No. 9 Ole Miss
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at No. 13 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7:45 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at No. 25 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|UTSA at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Sep 26
|Noon
|No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Tennessee
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Afternoon
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|Night
|South Carolina at No. 16 Alabama
|Night
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|Flex
|No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida
|Flex
|No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 3 Georgia
|Flex
|No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 11 LSU
|8 p.m.
|Tulsa at Arkansas
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Oct 3
|Early
|Vanderbilt at No. 3 Georgia
|Early
|No. 16 Alabama at Mississippi State
|7:45 p.m.
|McNeese at No. 11 LSU
|SEC Network
|Flex
|Florida at Missouri
|Flex
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|Flex
|Auburn at No. 25 Tennessee
|Flex
|Arkansas at No. 10 Texas A&M
|Sat, Oct 10
|Early
|South Carolina at Florida
|Early
|No. 10 Texas A&M at Missouri
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry: No. 5 Texas vs.
No. 13 Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas)
|ABC or ESPN
|Night
|No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Alabama
|Night
|No. 11 LSU at Kentucky
|Flex
|No. 25 Tennessee at Arkansas
|Flex
|No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|Sat, Oct 17
|Early
|Florida at No. 5 Texas
|Early
|Mississippi State at No. 11 LSU
|1 p.m.
|The Citadel at No. 10 Texas A&M
|SEC Network+
|Afternoon
|Auburn at No. 3 Georgia
|Afternoon
|Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss
|Flex
|Kentucky at No. 13 Oklahoma
|Flex
|No. 16 Alabama at No. 25 Tennessee
|Flex
|Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|Sat, Oct 24
|Noon
|No. 11 LSU at Auburn
|ABC or ESPN
|Afternoon
|No. 25 Tennessee at South Carolina
|Night
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|Flex
|No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 16 Alabama
|Flex
|No. 13 Oklahoma at Mississippi State
|Flex
|No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas
|Sat, Oct 31
|Early
|Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
|3:30 p.m.
|Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic:
Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC
|Night
|Mississippi State at No. 5 Texas
|Flex
|Missouri at Arkansas
|Flex
|South Carolina at No. 13 Oklahoma
|Sat, Nov 7
|Early
|No. 5 Texas at Missouri
|Early
|Arkansas at Auburn
|Afternoon
|No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina
|Night
|Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee
|Flex
|No. 13 Oklahoma at Florida
|Flex
|No. 16 Alabama at No. 11 LSU
|Flex
|No. 3 Georgia at No. 9 Ole Miss
|Flex
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|Sat, Nov 14
|Early
|No. 16 Alabama at Vanderbilt
|Early
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|Afternoon
|No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma
|Night
|Florida at Kentucky
|Flex
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|Flex
|Missouri at No. 3 Georgia
|Flex
|No. 5 Texas at No. 11 LSU
|Flex
|No. 25 Tennessee at No. 10 Texas A&M
|Sat, Nov 21
|Early
|No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 13 Oklahoma
|Early
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|Afternoon
|Arkansas at No. 5 Texas
|Night
|Kentucky at Missouri
|Flex
|No. 3 Georgia at South Carolina
|Flex
|No. 11 LSU at No. 25 Tennessee
|Noon
|Wofford at No. 9 Ole Miss
|SEC Network+
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State
|SEC Network+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at No. 16 Alabama
|SEC Network+
|3:30 p.m.
|Samford at Auburn
|SEC Network+
|Fri, Nov 27
|Noon
|Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at No. 10 Texas A&M
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 28
|Early
|No. 11 LSU at Arkansas
|Early
|Louisville at Kentucky
|Afternoon
|No. 13 Oklahoma at Missouri
|Night
|No. 25 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Flex
|Auburn at No. 16 Alabama
|Flex
|Georgia Tech at No. 3 Georgia
|Sat, Dec 5
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.)
|ABC