ESPN announces remaining windows for 2026 SEC football season

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ESPN announces remaining windows for 2026 SEC football season

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  • ESPN has finalized television windows for the full 2026 SEC football season
  • All SEC-controlled games from Week 4 (Sept. 26) onward assigned Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex designations
  • Notable showdowns include Texas/Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Rivalry (Oct. 10), Georgia/Alabama in primetime Oct. 10, and Florida/Georgia in the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic on Oct. 31

Following the May 27th announcement of networks and kickoff times for the opening weeks of the 2026-27 ESPN college football season, ESPN has released the remaining windows for the complete 2026 SEC football season. The schedule was unveiled during SEC Now: Inside the 2026 Football Schedule on SEC Network and ESPN2, as host Alyssa Lang and analysts Gene Chizik, Roman Harper and Paul Finebaum took a deep dive into the 2026 college football campaign.

Week 4 kicks off with No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Tennessee at noon ET on either ABC or ESPN, while both No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 3 Georgia and No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 11 LSU will be flexed between the Afternoon and Night windows. The 122nd meeting of the Allstate Red River Rivalry sees No. 5 Texas and No. 13 Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN on Saturday, Oct. 10. That night, No. 3 Georgia and No. 16 Alabama meet in T-Town in primetime.

The following weekend, the Bulldogs host Auburn for ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’ in the Afternoon window on Saturday, Oct. 17, while the Florida Gators face off against UGA in the franchise 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC window on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic. The annual rivalry game is set for Atlanta this year due to stadium renovations in Jacksonville.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 26) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN which kicked off in Fall 2024.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-13 are defined as follows:

  • Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
  • Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
  • Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
  • Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.

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2026 SEC Football Game Windows and Networks
Italics indicates previously announced

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch
Thu, Sep 3 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Sep 5 Noon East Carolina at No. 16 Alabama ABC
  12:45 p.m. Kent State at South Carolina SEC Network
  1 p.m. Youngstown State at Kentucky SEC Network+
  3 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia SEC Network+
  3:30 p.m. Aflac Kickoff Game: Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC
  3:30 p.m. Texas State at No. 5 Texas ESPN
  3:30 p.m. Furman at No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network+
  4:15 p.m. North Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network
  7 p.m. Missouri State at No. 10 Texas A&M ESPN
  7 p.m. Austin Peay at Vanderbilt SEC Network+
  7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 11 LSU ABC
  7:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Mississippi State ESPNU
  7:45 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida SEC Network
  TBD UTEP at No. 13 Oklahoma SEC Network+
Sun, Sep 6 7:30 p.m. Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: No. 21 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC
Sat, Sep 12 Noon Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M ABC
  12:45 p.m. Western Kentucky at No. 3 Georgia SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at Kentucky ABC
  4:15 p.m. Delaware at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  5:30 p.m. Campbell at Florida SEC Network+
  7 p.m. No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech ESPN
  7 p.m. Towson at South Carolina SEC Network+
  7:30 p.m. No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas ABC
  7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 11 LSU SEC Network+
  7:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Auburn ESPNU or SEC Network
  7:45 p.m. Charlotte at No. 9 Ole Miss ESPN2 or SEC Network
  10:15 p.m. Arkansas at No. 18 Utah ESPN
Sat, Sep 19 Noon No. 3 Georgia at Arkansas ABC
  12:45 p.m. NC State at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  12:45 p.m. Troy at Missouri SEC Network+
  3:30 p.m. Florida State at No. 16 Alabama ABC
  3:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 10 Texas A&M ESPN or ESPN2
  4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network
  7 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPN
  7:30 p.m. No. 11 LSU at No. 9 Ole Miss ABC
  7:30 p.m. New Mexico at No. 13 Oklahoma ESPN2
  7:45 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 25 Tennessee SEC Network
  8 p.m. UTSA at No. 5 Texas SEC Network+
Sat, Sep 26 Noon No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Tennessee ABC or ESPN
  12:45 p.m. South Alabama at Kentucky SEC Network
  Afternoon Vanderbilt at Auburn
  Night South Carolina at No. 16 Alabama
  Night Missouri at Mississippi State
  Flex No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida
  Flex No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 3 Georgia
  Flex No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 11 LSU
  8 p.m. Tulsa at Arkansas SEC Network+
Sat, Oct 3 Early Vanderbilt at No. 3 Georgia
  Early No. 16 Alabama at Mississippi State
  7:45 p.m. McNeese at No. 11 LSU SEC Network
  Flex Florida at Missouri
  Flex Kentucky at South Carolina
  Flex Auburn at No. 25 Tennessee
  Flex Arkansas at No. 10 Texas A&M
Sat, Oct 10 Early South Carolina at Florida
  Early No. 10 Texas A&M at Missouri
  3:30 p.m. Allstate Red River Rivalry: No. 5 Texas vs.
No. 13 Oklahoma (Dallas, Texas)		 ABC or ESPN
  Night No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Alabama
  Night No. 11 LSU at Kentucky
  Flex No. 25 Tennessee at Arkansas
  Flex No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Sat, Oct 17 Early Florida at No. 5 Texas
  Early Mississippi State at No. 11 LSU
  1 p.m. The Citadel at No. 10 Texas A&M SEC Network+
  Afternoon Auburn at No. 3 Georgia
  Afternoon Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss
  Flex Kentucky at No. 13 Oklahoma
  Flex No. 16 Alabama at No. 25 Tennessee
  Flex Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Sat, Oct 24 Noon No. 11 LSU at Auburn ABC or ESPN
  Afternoon No. 25 Tennessee at South Carolina
  Night Vanderbilt at Kentucky
  Flex No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 16 Alabama
  Flex No. 13 Oklahoma at Mississippi State
  Flex No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas
Sat, Oct 31 Early Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
  3:30 p.m. Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic:
Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta, Ga.)		 ABC
  Night Mississippi State at No. 5 Texas
  Flex Missouri at Arkansas
  Flex South Carolina at No. 13 Oklahoma
Sat, Nov 7 Early No. 5 Texas at Missouri
  Early Arkansas at Auburn
  Afternoon No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina
  Night Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee
  Flex No. 13 Oklahoma at Florida
  Flex No. 16 Alabama at No. 11 LSU
  Flex No. 3 Georgia at No. 9 Ole Miss
  Flex Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Sat, Nov 14 Early No. 16 Alabama at Vanderbilt
  Early Auburn at Mississippi State
  Afternoon No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma
  Night Florida at Kentucky
  Flex South Carolina at Arkansas
  Flex Missouri at No. 3 Georgia
  Flex No. 5 Texas at No. 11 LSU
  Flex No. 25 Tennessee at No. 10 Texas A&M
Sat, Nov 21 Early No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 13 Oklahoma
  Early Vanderbilt at Florida
  Afternoon Arkansas at No. 5 Texas
  Night Kentucky at Missouri
  Flex No. 3 Georgia at South Carolina
  Flex No. 11 LSU at No. 25 Tennessee
  Noon Wofford at No. 9 Ole Miss SEC Network+
  1 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State SEC Network+
  2 p.m. Chattanooga at No. 16 Alabama SEC Network+
  3:30 p.m. Samford at Auburn SEC Network+
Fri, Nov 27 Noon Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss ABC
  3:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC
  7:30 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 10 Texas A&M ABC
Sat, Nov 28 Early No. 11 LSU at Arkansas
  Early Louisville at Kentucky
  Afternoon No. 13 Oklahoma at Missouri
  Night No. 25 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
  Flex Auburn at No. 16 Alabama
  Flex Georgia Tech at No. 3 Georgia
Sat, Dec 5 4 p.m. SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40+ NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
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