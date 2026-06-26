ESPN delivers third most-watched Men’s College World Series on record

2026 MCWS averaged 1.5 million viewers, up 24% year-over-year

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament posts third-best audience since 2009

Most-watched Super Regionals since 2009, most-watched Regionals round on record and most-watched regular season since 2012

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the 2026 Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One continued to showcase the surging popularity of college baseball, as the NCAA Baseball championship event finished as the third most-watched Men’s College World Series on record.

The MCWS Finals, featuring North Carolina and Oklahoma, averaged 2.0 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and ESPNU. Game 3 drew 2.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched college baseball telecast of the 2026 season.

Across all 15 games, the MCWS averaged 1.5 million viewers, up 24% year over year, trailing only the 2023 and 2024 tournaments. Twelve games topped one million viewers, including three that surpassed two million. Viewership among fans under age 35 increased 46% compared to last year.

The June 14 matchup between West Virginia and North Carolina averaged 2.0 million viewers, ranking as the third most-watched pre-Finals MCWS game on record. Other top-performing games included:

Georgia vs. Texas (June 16): 1.8 million viewers (10th most-watched pre-Finals game on record)

Oklahoma vs. Georgia (June 17): 1.7 million viewers (11th most-watched pre-Finals game on record)

Prior to the Finals, the first 12 MCWS games averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 34% year over year and the highest pre-Finals average audience on record, surpassing the previous mark set in 2023.

Top MCWS games:

Date Network Game Viewers Mon, Jun 22 ESPN Oklahoma vs. North Carolina 2.5 million Sun, Jun 21 ABC North Carolina vs. Oklahoma 2.3 million Sun, Jun 14 ESPN West Virginia vs. North Carolina 2.0 million Tue, Jun 16 ESPN Georgia vs. Texas 1.8 million Wed, Jun 17 ESPN Oklahoma vs. Georgia 1.7 million Mon, Jun 15 ESPN Georgia vs. Oklahoma 1.6 million Fri, Jun 12 ESPN Ole Miss vs. North Carolina 1.4 million Sun, Jun 14 ESPN Troy vs. Ole Miss 1.4 million Sat, Jun 13 ESPN Texas vs. Georgia 1.3 million Sat, Jun 13 ESPN Oklahoma vs. Alabama 1.3 million

#RoadtoOmaha Viewership Success

The 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament averaged 695,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, an increase of 29% year over year and the third-highest tournament audience since 2009, trailing only 2023 and 2024.

Super Regionals: ESPN delivered the most-watched NCAA Super Regional Round since 2009 608,000 viewers, up 31% YoY Featured five of the 10 most-watched Super Regional games on record Scored the two most-watched Super Regional telecasts on record USC vs. North Carolina (June 7) – 1.3 million viewers Peak: 1.7 million viewers Georgia vs. Mississippi State (June 7) – 1.2 million viewers Peak: 1.6 million viewers

Regionals: ESPN scored the most-watched NCAA Regional Round on record Up 38% YoY Among younger audiences: Persons 18-24: +79% Persons 2-17: +94% Tennessee vs. VCU (May 30) averaged 804,000 viewers and was the third most-watched Regionals game on record Auburn vs. NC State (May 30) averaged 659,000 viewers and was the 10 th most-watched Regionals game on record



Regular Season: The 2026 college baseball season on ESPN networks finished as the most-watched regular season since 2012 and the most-consumed on record 133,000 average viewers, up 52% YoY The ACC Championship game between North Carolina and Georgia Tech drew its largest audience ever with 330,000 viewers, up 33% YoY. ESPN’s season-long college baseball coverage included a schedule of more than 4,000 games



Top regular season games: