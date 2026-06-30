ESPN Digital & Social 2026: No. 1 in May

Throughout a busy month across the sports media landscape in May, ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category with 220.4 million unique users, up 26% YoY and reaching 81% of U.S. adults across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

• The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in May, reaching 28.8 million unique users, more than the next 12 non-ESPN apps combined and nearly nine times its closest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

• The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps in May with over 2.5 million unique users.

• For the 59th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 836 million engagements in May, roughly 27 million per day.

• ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in May with 60.4 million unique visitors, up 8% YoY.

• May’s most-engaged-with post across ESPN’s X account drove 2.6 million views, 89 thousand likes, 2.4 thousand saves, and 11 thousand reposts.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.