ESPN presents comprehensive UFL postseason coverage, culminating with the 2026 United Bowl on ABC & ESPN Deportes

UFL playoffs begin on ABC as the defending UFL champion DC Defenders take on the Orlando Storm on Sunday, June 7

The 2026 season culminates with ABC & ESPN Deportes’ presentation of the United Bowl on Saturday, June 13

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho & Tom Luginbill return for their second UFL postseason as ABC commentator team

The United Bowl Skycast alternate viewing experience available for fans exclusively on the ESPN App

The stage is set for coverage of back-to-back weekends of the UFL postseason across ESPN networks — following significant viewership growth throughout the regular season — culminating with ABC and ESPN Deportes’ presentation of the United Bowl on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

First, the UFL playoffs begin Sunday, June 7, on ABC at 3 p.m. — also available in Spanish on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers — as the defending UFL champion DC Defenders take on the Orlando Storm in the Storms’ inaugural UFL season, as both teams look to punch their championship ticket. Sunday’s playoff game will be played at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Veteran UFL voices return to postseason booth

Premier play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore will be joined by analyst and former Vanderbilt QB, Jordan Rodgers in the booth, as the duo completes their second UFL season together. NFL veteran Sam Acho and 2001 XFL Championship-winning QB coach Tom Luginbill — both contributing to ESPN’s spring football coverage for the fourth consecutive year — complete the quartet as sideline analysts.

The group returns to the postseason mics after calling the Defenders 2025 championship victory.

Zubin Mehenti and Roddy Jones will anchor studio coverage from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut headquarters for pre-game and halftime shows for Sunday’s Defenders-Storm playoff matchup and the United Bowl. Pre-game coverage for both postseason matchups begins at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Rigo Plascencia and Ramiro Pruneda will have the call in Spanish on the ESPN App for Defenders-Storm, available for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan. Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will then call the United Bowl on ESPN Deportes.

Expanded coverage options for 2026 United Bowl across ABC, ESPN Deportes & the ESPN App

For the second consecutive season, ABC and ESPN Deportes will present the UFL championship game on Saturday, June 13. The winners of this Sunday’s playoff showdowns will go head-to-head at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., at 3 p.m. to decide the 2026 United Bowl.

Fans will be able to enjoy the continued unprecedented access — featuring enhanced audio across the field and on the sidelines, and cameras worn by the officiating crew — as well as in-game betting insight from analyst Tyler Fulghum and much more.

Coverage options will also include the United Bowl Skycast alternate viewing experience, offering fans all the access, replays and commentary of ABC’s primary UFL coverage with every play shown live from SkyCam. The United Bowl Skycast is available exclusively on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers.

ABC and ESPN Deportes’ presentation of the United Bowl will also feature highlights from the league’s entertainment packed events, including global music icon 50 Cent, acclaimed Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike and Voices of Service.

Following the conclusion of the United Bowl, ABC will showcase the trophy presentation on the field with the winning team.

Go inside the UFL season with UFL: 4th & Goal docuseries

The UFL is giving fans an all-access pass to this season’s action with the debut of its docuseries, UFL: 4th & Goal.

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, the new six-episode docuseries captures the gritty, unfiltered grind of life in the UFL beyond game day. From team travel, locker rooms and practice fields to the personal journeys that fuel the league’s athletes, coaches and communities, audiences will feel the pressure, emotion, and opportunity that come with professional football.

Episodes 3 and 4 will air on June 11, with episode 5 airing on June 18, all at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Fans can catch up on episodes 1 and 2, available now on the ESPN App. The air date for episode 6 will be announced soon.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Danny Chi ([email protected])