ESPN re-signs NFL analyst Jason McCourty to an exclusive multi-year agreement

Continues regular contributions across ESPN’s signature studio shows

Before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, ESPN re-signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year agreement, ensuring the Super Bowl champion remains a key contributor across the network’s year-round NFL coverage. As part of his new deal, McCourty will appear exclusively on ESPN, including throughout the NFL season.

Entering his third season with ESPN, McCourty will continue contributing across the company’s expansive NFL portfolio, regularly appearing on signature studio shows including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, while providing analysis and insight throughout the NFL season and beyond, as the company prepares for its historic first presentation of the Super Bowl in February 2027.

Since joining ESPN ahead of the 2024 NFL season, McCourty has become a trusted voice across the network’s NFL programming, bringing the perspective of a player with more than a decade of NFL experience. His thoughtful analysis, versatility and engaging on-air presence have made him a valuable contributor across ESPN’s daily lineup.

A 13-year NFL veteran, McCourty was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft and went on to play for the Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots, helping anchor a defense that held the Los Angeles Rams without a touchdown in the championship game.

Following his retirement in 2021, McCourty transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, serving in prominent analyst roles across television and radio, including calling NFL games for three seasons.