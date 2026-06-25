ESPN re-signs signature voice Dave Pasch to exclusive multi-year agreement, expanding role across platforms

Veteran play-by-play voice adds NFL role to expansive portfolio, continuing NBA, college basketball & football duties

ESPN has re-signed signature play-by-play voice Dave Pasch to an exclusive multi-year agreement. In addition to continuing his established roles as a leading play-by-play voice for NBA, college basketball and college football, Pasch will expand his responsibilities to include ESPN’s NFL coverage beginning this season. More details on Pasch’s NFL role will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Live sports demand voices that can carry the weight of the moment — and Dave Pasch has been doing exactly that for more than two decades. His command of the biggest stages in NBA, college basketball and football speaks for itself, and expanding his role to include NFL is a natural next step for one of the most trusted voices in the business. We’re excited about what’s ahead for Dave and for fans,” said Mike McQuade, Executive Vice President, Sports Production, ESPN.

Pasch — who has been with ESPN since 2003 — is a cornerstone of ESPN’s NBA and college sports coverage, building his recognizable voice with fans for more than two decades. Most recently, Pasch led ESPN Radio’s coverage of the New York Knicks sweep in the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on the way to their first NBA Finals in 27 years, culminating in calling the team’s four-game sweep of the series and punching their ticket.

“As I move to an expanded and exclusive role with ESPN, I would like to thank Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus and Mike McQuade for this great opportunity. Having covered the NFL for two and a half decades for the Arizona Cardinals, I’m thrilled to now be involved with the NFL on the national stage, along with continuing to call college football, basketball and the NBA. I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my career,” said Pasch.

Pasch served as the local radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals since 2002. From 1999-2002, Pasch was the radio voice for Syracuse football and basketball. He also called select NFL and NFL Europe games from 2002-03 and voiced Buffalo Bills preseason telecasts in 2001.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])