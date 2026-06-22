ESPN Reveals Special Honorees for The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Streaming on the ESPN App

Jason Collins to Posthumously Receive The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

Jim Abbott to Receive The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Scott Ruskan to Receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service

During The 2026 ESPYS, hosted by Marcello Hernández, ESPN will honor athletes and sports leaders for their courage, perseverance and service with three special accolades. Jason Collins will posthumously receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. This year marks The ESPYS return to New York City, where the show will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones, and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The late Jason Collins will posthumously be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his impact on LGBTQ+ visibility in professional athletics. The award is given to a deserving member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in, ultimately impacting people worldwide. In 2013, Collins became the first openly gay active player in the four major American professional sports leagues. At a time when no athlete in those leagues had publicly come out while still competing, Collins stepped forward in the NBA with honesty and strength, forever shifting the conversation around identity in sports, helping to dismantle stigma, and redefining what courage looks like in professional athletics. Following his historic basketball career, Collins faced a different kind of battle when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He approached his illness with the same transparency and resolve that defined his coming out. Before his passing in May, Collins publicly shared his journey and spoke openly about his prognosis in hopes of advancing understanding and helping others facing similar diagnoses. Even in the face of uncertainty, Collins led with purpose, vulnerability, and service until the very end, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a global beacon of hope and inclusion. Past recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage include the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse survivors (2018), Kevin Love (2020), the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (2023), Steve Gleason (2024), and Oscar Robertson (2025). The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be accepted by Jarron Collins, Jason Collins’ twin brother.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his extraordinary 10-year career and his lifelong impact as a symbol of resilience. Born without a right hand, Abbott did more than defy expectations; he changed the way the sports world viewed perseverance, disability, and what was possible. After starting at the University of Michigan, he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the California Angels, remarkably reaching the major leagues without ever pitching in the minors. Abbott’s defining moment came on September 4, 1993, when he threw a historic no-hitter for the New York Yankees. It remains one of the most iconic performances in baseball history, not because of sentimentality, but because he dominated at the highest level of the sport. Three decades later, Abbott’s story continues to resonate, proving to countless families and young athletes that obstacles do not define potential. His lasting legacy has blazed a trail for a generation of athletes with limb differences, including the NFL’s Shaquem Griffin, the USWNT’s Carson Pickett, and professional MMA fighter Nick Newell. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance include Jim Kelly (2018), Rob Mendez (2019), Taquarius Wair (2020), Chris Nikic (2021), Dick Vitale (2022), Liam Hendriks (2023), Dawn Staley (2024), and Katie Schumacher-Cawley (2025).

U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and former college track/cross country athlete at Rider University, Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman. On July 4, 2025—his first-ever rescue mission, six months after completing training—he flew through severe weather to reach Camp Mystic, where roughly 200 girls were trapped. His crew made a deliberate call to leave Ruskan on the ground so the helicopter could carry more children per trip. For three hours, with no radio and no cell service, he was the only trained responder on site—setting up triage, organizing safe zones, carrying children barefoot in the dark, and comforting each one before moving to the next. His coordination enabled 165 rescues on a day where twenty-seven people died. What set him apart was that he was the only person who stayed behind—voluntarily grounded—so others could be lifted out to safety. Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include Jake Wood (2018), Kirstie Ennis (2019), Kim Clavel (2020), Marcus Rashford (2021), Gretchen Evans (2022), the Buffalo Bills Training Staff (2023), Prince Harry (2024), and David Walters and Erin Regan (2025).

“Every year, these awards remind us of the incredible power of the human spirit, and this year’s honorees are the absolute definition of that,” said Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and The ESPYS Executive Producer. “Whether breaking barriers on the court, defying expectations on the diamond, or answering the call of duty in a time of crisis, Jason Collins, Jim Abbott, and Scott Ruskan have all shown what it truly means to live a life of courage, perseverance, and selfless service. It is a profound honor for us to share their stories and highlight their impact at The 2026 ESPYS.”

The ESPYS helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN, Full Day Productions, the live production arm of Words + Pictures, and Fanatics Studios, a Fanatics and OBB company.

Requests to be considered for media credentials for The ESPYS can be filled out here.

-30-

About The ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are produced by ESPN, Full Day Productions and Fanatics Studios. Follow The 2026 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

About The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is presented each year to individuals whose contributions transcend sports. Past honorees include: Jim Valvano (1993); Steve Palermo (1994); Howard Cosell (1995); Loretta Claiborne (1996); Muhammad Ali (1997); Dean Smith (1998); Billie Jean King (1999); Dave Sanders (2000); Olympian Cathy Freeman (2001); Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick, four passengers who lost their lives September 11 on United Flight 93 (2002); Pat and Kevin Tillman (2003); Liberian-born soccer legend George Weah (2004); disabled athletes Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah and Jim MacLaren (2005); Afghan female athletes (2006); and Trevor Ringland and Dave Cullen for their work with PeacePlayers (2007); U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos (2008); former president Nelson Mandela (2009); the Thomas family of Parkersburg, IA (2010); boxer Dewey Bozella (2011); women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt (2012); Robin Roberts (2013), Michael Sam (2014), Caitlyn Jenner (2015), Zaevion Dobson (2016), Eunice Kennedy Shriver (2017), “Sister Survivors” (2018), Bill Russell (2019), and Vitali Klitschko (2022).

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

About The Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation invests in a community of leaders shaping what’s next: service members, veterans, and spouses who make an impact across every sector of society. The Foundation doesn’t just fund scholarships. It selects leaders on four characteristics Pat Tillman displayed: Service, Scholarship, Humble Leadership, and Impact. It invests in them through scholarships, leadership development, mentorship, and a lifelong community.

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

Media Contacts

ESPN:

Cecile Cross-Plummer | [email protected]

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

ABC:

Lauren Milovich | [email protected]





