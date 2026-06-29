ESPN to provide extensive coverage of the 2026 NBA Summer League beginning July 9

Championship Game set for July 19 on ESPN

NBA Today live from Las Vegas

ESPN platforms will present extensive coverage of the 2026 NBA Summer League, featuring all 30 NBA teams in action from the Thomas & Mack Center and The Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 11-day event begins Thursday, July 9, and concludes with the Championship Game on Sunday, July 19, live on ESPN, with games throughout the event airing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

ESPN’s opening night coverage will tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 before a primetime tripleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. The night is highlighted by a marquee matchup at 9 p.m. featuring the top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft as No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards face No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz. Dave Pasch will be on the call alongside analyst Doris Burke, with Jorge Sedano reporting from courtside.

Game coverage throughout Summer League will feature over a dozen ESPN commentators. ESPN’s broadcast team includes play-by-play commentators Dave Pasch, Drew Carter, John Schriffen, Sean Kelley, Jorge Sedano and Marc Kestecher, analysts Cory Alexander, Danny Green, Jeremy Lin and Seth Greenberg and reporters Vanessa Richardson and Taylor McGregor, with more to be announced.

NBA Today in Las Vegas

NBA Today, ESPN’s daily NBA studio show, will be on site in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League, offering coverage from the campus, including interviews, analysis and the latest news from around the league. Hannah Storm will host, joined by ESPN NBA Analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Danny Green and ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide comprehensive coverage of NBA Summer League throughout the event, with reporters and analysts on the ground in Las Vegas. Coverage begins July 1, as Ben Golliver highlights one player to watch from each of the 30 teams, followed by first impressions of the highly anticipated 2026 draft class, including No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa (Washington), No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer (Memphis) and more.

Throughout Summer League, ESPN.com will deliver the latest intel from Las Vegas, featuring insights from executives, coaches and players on the league’s biggest storylines. Additional coverage will include a way-too-early ranking of the 2026-27 rookie class by Zach Kram, along with superlatives from ESPN Insiders recognizing top Summer League performers.

Upcoming 2026 NBA Summer League Schedule:





All of ESPN’s NBA Summer League coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

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