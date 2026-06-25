Inaugural MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 begins Friday on ESPN2

13 hours of world-class action sports competition June 26-28 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC

MoonPay X Games Sacramento marks launch of new MoonPay X Games League, ushering in year-round, global, team-based era for the iconic brand

MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 debuts June 26–28, launching the highly anticipated MoonPay X Games League (XGL) and featuring 13 hours of world-class action sports competition across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and streaming on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers.

Nearly 100 of the world’s top Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes will converge at Cal Expo in Sacramento for 18 medal events, including action sports icons Nyjah Huston, Ryan Williams, Arisa Trew, Kevin Peraza, Rob Adelberg, Gui Khury and Chloe Covell, setting the stage for a showdown between the sport’s biggest names and a deep pool of rising global talent.

The launch of XGL transforms X Games into a year-round global league, introducing city-based teams and a format designed to bring fans closer to the competition. Representing Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo and Tokyo, the inaugural X Games Clubs – 10 athletes per team – will compete all summer long as athletes fight for medals, momentum and team pride.

MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 Schedule

DATE/TIME (ET) COMPETITIONS PLATFORM Friday, June 26 8 – 11 p.m. Men’s BMX Park Women’s Skateboard Park Moto X Best Whip ESPN2 Saturday, June 27 4 – 6 p.m. Men’s Skateboard Street Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick ABC 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Men’s BMX Dirt Moto X Best Trick (replay) Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick (highlights) Men’s Skateboard Park (highlights) ESPN Sunday, June 28 2 – 4 p.m. Women’s Skateboard Street Men’s Skateboard Vert ABC 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Women’s Skateboard Vert Men’s BMX Street (highlights) Women’s BMX Park (highlights) BMX Dirt Best Trick (highlights) Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick (highlights) ESPN

The full MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available at https://www.xgames.com/events/sacramento-2026/.