Inaugural MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 begins Friday on ESPN2

X Games

Inaugural MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 begins Friday on ESPN2

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
  • 13 hours of world-class action sports competition June 26-28 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC  
  • MoonPay X Games Sacramento marks launch of new MoonPay X Games League, ushering in year-round, global, team-based era for the iconic brand

MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 debuts June 26–28, launching the highly anticipated MoonPay X Games League (XGL) and featuring 13 hours of world-class action sports competition across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and streaming on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers. 

Nearly 100 of the world’s top Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes will converge at Cal Expo in Sacramento for 18 medal events, including action sports icons Nyjah HustonRyan WilliamsArisa TrewKevin PerazaRob AdelbergGui Khury and Chloe Covell, setting the stage for a showdown between the sport’s biggest names and a deep pool of rising global talent.

The launch of XGL transforms X Games into a year-round global league, introducing city-based teams and a format designed to bring fans closer to the competition. Representing Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo and Tokyo, the inaugural X Games Clubs – 10 athletes per team – will compete all summer long as athletes fight for medals, momentum and team pride. 

MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 Schedule 

DATE/TIME (ET)  COMPETITIONS  PLATFORM 
Friday, June 26 
8 – 11 p.m.  Men’s BMX Park 

Women’s Skateboard Park 

Moto X Best Whip 

 ESPN2 
Saturday, June 27 
4 – 6 p.m.  Men’s Skateboard Street 

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick 

 ABC 
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.  Men’s BMX Dirt 

Moto X Best Trick (replay) 

Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick (highlights) 

Men’s Skateboard Park (highlights) 

 ESPN 
Sunday, June 28 
2 – 4 p.m.  Women’s Skateboard Street 

Men’s Skateboard Vert 

  ABC 
9 p.m. – 12 a.m.  Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick 

Women’s Skateboard Vert 

Men’s BMX Street (highlights) 

Women’s BMX Park (highlights) 

BMX Dirt Best Trick (highlights) 

Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick (highlights) 

 ESPN 

The full MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available at https://www.xgames.com/events/sacramento-2026/ 

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Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is an Associate Director of Communications for ESPN, supporting the company’s NFL portfolio and The Pat McAfee Show, while leading the department’s influencer and youth strategy. A Maryland native, she is a Baltimore sports fan and a proud University of Maryland graduate.
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