Inaugural MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 begins Friday on ESPN2
- 13 hours of world-class action sports competition June 26-28 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
- MoonPay X Games Sacramento marks launch of new MoonPay X Games League, ushering in year-round, global, team-based era for the iconic brand
MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 debuts June 26–28, launching the highly anticipated MoonPay X Games League (XGL) and featuring 13 hours of world-class action sports competition across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and streaming on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers.
Nearly 100 of the world’s top Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes will converge at Cal Expo in Sacramento for 18 medal events, including action sports icons Nyjah Huston, Ryan Williams, Arisa Trew, Kevin Peraza, Rob Adelberg, Gui Khury and Chloe Covell, setting the stage for a showdown between the sport’s biggest names and a deep pool of rising global talent.
The launch of XGL transforms X Games into a year-round global league, introducing city-based teams and a format designed to bring fans closer to the competition. Representing Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo and Tokyo, the inaugural X Games Clubs – 10 athletes per team – will compete all summer long as athletes fight for medals, momentum and team pride.
MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 Schedule
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|COMPETITIONS
|PLATFORM
|Friday, June 26
|8 – 11 p.m.
|Men’s BMX Park
Women’s Skateboard Park
Moto X Best Whip
|ESPN2
|Saturday, June 27
|4 – 6 p.m.
|Men’s Skateboard Street
Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick
|ABC
|10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|Men’s BMX Dirt
Moto X Best Trick (replay)
Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick (highlights)
Men’s Skateboard Park (highlights)
|ESPN
|Sunday, June 28
|2 – 4 p.m.
|Women’s Skateboard Street
Men’s Skateboard Vert
|ABC
|9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick
Women’s Skateboard Vert
Men’s BMX Street (highlights)
Women’s BMX Park (highlights)
BMX Dirt Best Trick (highlights)
Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick (highlights)
|ESPN
The full MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available at https://www.xgames.com/events/sacramento-2026/.