May continues ESPN studio shows’ year-long viewership success

Best May ever for SportsCenter (6 p.m. ET), Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show and NBA Today

PTI has best May since 2019, remains ESPN studio show viewership leader

ESPN’s sports studio shows continued their year of viewership success in May, with multiple shows enjoying their best May ever and many enjoying double-digit year-over-year viewership increases.

Combined, all ESPN studio shows were up 27 percent in viewership over May of 2025 and up 11% year-over-year (YOY) among younger viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

The strong month of May, which followed an April that included multiple studio show viewership highs and records, contributes to ESPN’s year-long viewership success story. Earlier this year, ESPN’s daily studio shows recorded a 14% gain in average viewership for the Nielsen first quarter of 2026, with five shows scoring their highest Q1 averages ever and two others drawing their largest Q1 viewership average in 10 years.

Best May ever for five shows

Get Up (8 a.m. M-F) averaged 487K, a YOY increase of 38%.

First Take averaged 564K viewers, up 18% over May of 2025.

The Pat McAfee Show averaged 412K viewers (linear + digital), up 25% YOY.

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, NBA Today (3 p.m. M-F) was up 42% YOY, averaging 398K viewers.

The 6 p.m. SportsCenter averaged 546K viewers, up 40% YOY.

May brings continued success for multiple shows

NFL Live (4 p.m. M-F, 436K) saw an increase of 32% YOY and had its most-watched May since 2014.

PTI (5:30 p.m. M-F) averaged 703K viewers, the highest viewership average for the month among ESPN’s studio shows, and a 17% YOY increase. The program enjoyed its best May viewership average since 2019.

SportsCenter editions record strong May viewership

Overall up 25% vs. May 2025 | Averaged 457K viewers

The 7 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and Saturday morning editions have been up YOY every month this year. 7 a.m.: Up 41% | averaged 326K 2 p.m.: Up 55% | averaged 342K 5 p.m.: Up 20% | averaged 454K 6 p.m.: Up 40% | averaged 546K | Best May ever 1 a.m.: Up 9% | averaged 418K viewers SC AM (Sat.): Up 29% | averaged 500K SC AM (Sun.): Up 52% | averaged 471K SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt : Up 10% | averaged 626K | 1.3M viewers on Monday, May 25, after Game 4 of the New York vs. Cleveland NBA Playoffs series.



Please Note: April 2026 is defined by Nielsen as April 27 – May 31, and May, 2026, was a five-week month while May, 2025, was a four-week month. Year-over-year comparisons are to the full month of May, 2025. All metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel and YouTube Analytics.

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