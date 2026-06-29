Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. return to ESPN Radio to host ‘The Golics’

UnSportsmanLike, The Rich Eisen Show, Freddie & Harry, Amber & Ian and GameNight continue to round out ESPN Radio’s weekday programming



ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup debuts Monday, August 3, highlighted by the return of Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr., who will co-host The Golics, a new morning show from 10 a.m.–noon ET. As part of a new multi-year agreement, the father-son duo reunite with ESPN after helping shape the network’s audio, television and digital coverage for decades.

The show will also be simulcast live on the ESPN App, with each episode available on major podcast platforms following its live broadcast. In addition to hosting The Golics, both will make appearances on shows across ESPN platforms.



The Golics follow UnSportsmanLike (6-10 a.m.) while Matt & Myron hosted by Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf, moves from its longtime weekend home to weekdays, airing from 3-5 p.m. The show has become a staple of ESPN Radio’s Sunday schedule over the past eight years and will now bring its insightful analysis and fan-first approach to weekday afternoons. Matt & Myron will also simulcast on the ESPN App and following the show available across major podcast platforms.

“Reuniting with the Mikes Golic was a tremendous opportunity for our audience,” said Mike Foss, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “They’ve been building chemistry together since 1989, and it’s a joy to bring their peerless partnership back to ESPN.”

Golic Sr. was a fixture at ESPN for a quarter century (1995-2020), becoming one of the network’s most recognizable radio personalities while co-hosting Mike & Mike and later Golic & Wingo. During his previous stint at ESPN (2015-22), Golic Jr. established himself as one of ESPN Audio’s versatile voices, appearing across ESPN Radio, digital platforms and television. Like Golic Sr., the former Notre Dame football standout also called college football games for ESPN.

The new weekday slate builds on the momentum of The Rich Eisen Show, which joined ESPN Radio last fall and expanded the network’s daily audio and streaming offerings. Eisen continues to host weekdays from noon to 3 p.m., simulcast on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

ESPN Radio’s flagship morning show, UnSportsmanLike, continues to anchor ESPN Radio’s weekday programming from 6-10 a.m. Since its launch in fall 2023, Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon have become one of sports radio’s most engaging morning trios, blending breaking news, informed analysis and entertaining conversation to start each weekday. The show is also simulcast on ESPN2 from 6-8 a.m. ET and ESPNEWS from 8-10 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming on the ESPN App.

Freddie & Harry, hosted by Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas, continues weekdays from 5-8 p.m. ET, followed by Amber & Ian, featuring Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons from 8-10 p.m. ET. ESPN Radio’s nightly lineup concludes with GameNight, hosted by Q Myers, from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET before SportsCenter All Night carries listeners through the overnight hours.

ESPN Audio Weekday Lineup (Beginning Monday, Aug. 3)

Time (ET) Show & Hosts 6-10 a.m. UnSportsmanLike Evan Cohen, Chris Canty & Michelle Smallmon 10 a.m. – Noon The Golics

Mike Golic Sr. & Mike Golic Jr. Noon – 3 p.m. The Rich Eisen Show

Rich Eisen, Chris Brockman, Michael Del Tufo & TJ Jefferson 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Matt & Myron

Matt Jones & Myron Medcalf 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Freddie & Harry

Freddie Coleman & Harry Douglas 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amber & Ian

Amber Wilson & Ian Fitzsimmons 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. GameNight

Q Myers 1 a.m. – 6 a.m. SportsCenter All Night

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