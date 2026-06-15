MLB on ESPN schedule updates: Texas Rangers visit Cleveland Guardians on June 29; Cincinnati Reds host Milwaukee Brewers on July 1; Doubleheader set for July 8

ESPN today announced updates to its 2026 Major League Baseball schedule. On Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. ET, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers visit Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians on ESPN. Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will provide commentary for the matchup.

Two days later, on Wednesday, July 1, at 8 p.m. ET, Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds host Jackson Chourio and the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN. Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi joins analysts David Ross and Adam Ottavino on the call.

ESPN will also present a Wednesday night doubleheader on July 8. The action begins at 7 p.m. ET when Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies face De La Cruz and the Reds. Ravech, Ross and Ottavino will be in the booth, with Buster Olney reporting from the ballpark.

The nightcap follows at 10 p.m. ET as Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Fernando Tatís Jr. and the San Diego Padres. Roxy Bernstein, Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza round out ESPN’s coverage team for the late game.

ESPN’s exclusive Major League Baseball coverage throughout the season also includes MLB Game of the Day on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, plus Baseball Tonight coverage surrounding marquee matchups.

The updated 2026 MLB on ESPN schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.



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