Nominees Announced for The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Airing Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Streaming on the ESPN App

WHAT: ESPN announced the nominees for The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, hosted by Marcello Hernández , and fan voting is now open. WHERE: A list of The 2026 ESPYS nominees is avail able here and fans can cast their vote on ESPYS.com . More information is available in the complete 2026 ESPYS Media Kit. WHEN: Voting is now underway and will be open through July 15.

THE 2026 ESPYS NOMINEE FACTS AND FIGURES:

Top nominees include: Jalen Brunson, Myles Garrett, Alysa Liu, Matthew Stafford, Rory McIlroy, Lionel Messi, Shohei Ohtani, Mikaela Shiffrin, Victor Wembanyama, and A’ja Wilson

First-time nominees include: Bam Adebayo, Lauren Betts, Macklin Celebrini, Hannah Hidalgo, Drake Maye, Fernando Mendoza, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Nominated for “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports,” Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to their first title since 1973. Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, the fourth player ever to score at least 45 points in a NBA Finals clincher.

A’ja Wilson and Mikaela Shiffrin are seeking their second win for “Best Athlete – Women’s Sports” to become the seventh athlete to win the award multiple times. In 2025, Wilson became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the regular season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and a scoring title in the same season. Shiffrin became the first athlete ever to reach 100 World Cup victories.

Shohei Ohtani is nominated in three categories: “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports,” “Best Single-Game Performance,” and “Best MLB Player.” Ohtani won the “Best MLB Player” last year, which was his fifth straight award in the category, passing Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols (four each) for the most career wins.

Myles Garrett is nominated for both “Best NFL Player” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance” after he broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025. A defensive player has never won the “Best NFL Player” at The ESPYS .

Texas Softball won its second consecutive National Championship, defeating intrastate rival Texas Tech in the WCWS for the second year in a row. As only the second program in history to win its first two titles back-to-back, the Longhorns are now chasing their first team ESPY win.

Hosted by Marcello Hernández, The 2026 ESPYS will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones, and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. The star-studded ceremony will celebrate major sports achievements, revisit unforgettable moments, and recognize the elite competitors who dominated this season of sports.

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Athlete – Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete – Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record-Breaking Performance,” “Best Championship Performance,” and “Best Comeback Athlete.”

ESPN will introduce three new social-exclusive categories this year. Designed to celebrate sports culture both on and off the field, the new additions are “Best Tunnel Fit,” “Best Celebration,” and “Best Sports Card.” The full slate of nominees and voting details for these categories will be announced in the coming weeks.

Per tradition, The 2026 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – Jason Collins will posthumously receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Scott Ruskan will receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

Requests to be considered for media credentials for The ESPYS can be filled out here.

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Media Contacts

ESPN:

Cecile Cross-Plummer | [email protected]

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

ABC:

Lauren Milovich | [email protected]

THE 2026 ESPYS NOMINATIONS:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Hilary Knight, Hockey

Nelly Korda, Golf

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – broke the NFL single-season sack record

Megan Grant, UCLA Softball – broke the NCAA single-season softball home run record

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Cross-Country Skier – first athlete to win six golds at Winter Games

Sabastian Sawe, Long-Distance Runner – first to finish a marathon in under two hours

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey

Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey

Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Anthony Kim, Golf

Savy King, Angel City FC

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M Volleyball

BEST PLAY

Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Women’s Hockey

Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Men’s Hockey

UConn stuns Duke with Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beating 3 – NCAA Men’s March Madness

OG Anunoby’s Tip-In – NBA Finals

Caleb Williams Game Tying TD vs. Rams – NFL

BEST TEAM

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA Football

Carolina Hurricanes, NHL

New York Knicks, NBA

Texas Longhorns, NCAA Softball

Seattle Seahawks, NFL

Team USA Men’s Hockey

Team USA Women’s Hockey

BEST SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE

Tyce Armstrong, Baylor Baseball – hit three grand slams in a single game, tying a record set 50 years ago

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat – scored 83 points for the Miami Heat in a 150–129 win against the Washington Wizards, recording the second-highest single-game total in NBA history

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Basketball – broke the NCAA record for most steals (16) in a game

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling

Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball

Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Jake Adicoff, Para Nordic-Skiing

Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

Oksana Masters, Para Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST MLB PLAYER

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

BEST NHL PLAYER

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Kimi Antonelli, F1

Lando Norris, F1

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Tyler Reddick, NASCAR

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing

Gabriela Fundora, Boxing

Justin Gaethje, MMA

Claressa Shields, Boxing

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Temwa Chawinga, KC Current

Ousmane Dembélé, PSG/France

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Alexia Putellas, Spain/Barcelona

BEST GOLFER

Nelly Korda

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jeeno Thitikul

BEST TENNIS PLAYER