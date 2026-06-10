PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App delivers comprehensive coverage of the RBC Canadian Open

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, beginning Thursday, June 11, at 7 a.m. ET

2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, Justin Rose & Collin Morikawa headline Marquee Group coverage, alongside defending champion Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka & 2023 tournament winner Nick Taylor

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues this week with the RBC Canadian Open, beginning Thursday, June 11, at 7 a.m. ET from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Extensive coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, June 14, with Marquee Groups and Featured Groups/Holes viewing options across all four rounds.

Featured Groups

Reigning PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, joined by fellow major winners Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa, lead off Thursday’s Marquee Group coverage on the ESPN App.

In the second Marquee Group, defending tournament champion Ryan Fox, who captured last year’s title in a dramatic four-hole playoff, will be featured alongside nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka and Nick Taylor, who famously holed a 72-footer in a playoff to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Additionally, World No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick, with three PGA TOUR wins this season, tees it up as part of Featured Groups coverage.

Featured Holes

Early round Featured Holes coverage will bring fans inside all the action across every par 3 from TPC Toronto, featuring the 4th, 7th, 11th and 14th holes on the ESPN App.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])