PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App tees off four-day coverage of the Travelers Championship

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action at TPC River Highlands, beginning Thursday, June 25, at 8:15 a.m. ET

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark & defending champion Keegan Bradley headline early round coverage

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joins Thursday’s Marquee Group coverage to take fans inside the ropes on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with the Travelers Championship — the PGA TOUR’s eighth and final Signature Event of the year — beginning Thursday, June 25, at 8:15 a.m. ET, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, June 28, with a field that includes 18 of the top 20 players in the world.

Featured Groups

World No. 1 and 2024 Travelers Championship winner Scottie Scheffler looks to add a second title at TPC River Highlands, playing alongside U.S. Open runner-up Sam Burns as part of early round coverage on the ESPN App.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, also headline Featured Groups action across the opening rounds.

On Friday, two-time Travelers Championship winner and defending champion Keegan Bradley joins three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, as Bradley looks to make it back-to-back wins in Connecticut.

Ian Rapoport joins Thursday’s PGA TOUR LIVE coverage

NFL Network insider and avid golfer and fan Ian Rapoport will join PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on the ESPN App for a multi-hole walk and talk with Thursday morning’s featured group. Rapoport will be alongside World No. 5 Russell Henley and THE PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Young as they navigate part of the front nine during Thursday’s First Round, bringing fans inside the ropes from his unique vantage point beginning around 11:15 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than seven hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Featured Holes

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on both Thursday and Friday, fans can watch every shot from the par-3 16th hole at TPC River Highlands as part of the ESPN App’s Featured Hole feed.

The ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])