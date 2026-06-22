Robin Roberts and Geno Auriemma return to the booth for one-night-only ESPN WNBA Broadcast

ESPN today announced that Robin Roberts and Geno Auriemma will reunite for a special one-night-only broadcast of the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty matchup on Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The reunion comes 30 seasons after the pair called the network’s first-ever WNBA game.

Roberts and Auriemma will join veteran play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins for the telecast, which celebrates the WNBA’s 30th season and honors the league’s historic growth since its inaugural campaign in 1997.

On June 23, 1997, Roberts and Auriemma helped introduce the WNBA to a national television audience when they called ESPN’s first-ever WNBA game. Nearly three decades later, they will return to the broadcast booth together to commemorate one of the most significant milestones in league history.

“Robin and Geno were there at the beginning, helping tell the story of a groundbreaking new league that would forever change the landscape of women’s sports,” said Tim Corrigan, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Production. “Bringing them back together for one night is a fitting way to honor the league’s history, recognize its extraordinary growth and showcase the stars who continue to elevate the game today.”



“Coming back to ESPN to call a WNBA game feels like coming home,” said Robin Roberts. “When Geno and I sat together for that first ESPN WNBA broadcast in 1997, we knew we were witnessing something special. To reunite with Geno and celebrate the WNBA’s 30th season alongside Beth is truly an honor. It’s incredible to reflect on how far the league has come and the bright future ahead.”



“I’ve been fortunate to spend most of my life around women’s basketball, and when Robin and I called that first WNBA game, it felt like the beginning of something that could change the sport forever,” said Geno Auriemma. “Thirty seasons later, it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch this league become what it is. Being able to reunite with Robin, a broadcasting legend and lifelong supporter of our game, and celebrate this milestone is a reminder of how far the game has come and how many people have helped elevate it along the way.”

Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, was among the original voices of ESPN’s WNBA coverage and has remained one of the most respected and influential broadcasters in sports and television. Auriemma, the Hall of Fame head coach at the University of Connecticut, has long been one of the sport’s most prominent figures and advocates, helping shape generations of players who have gone on to star in the WNBA.

Beyond her role on the July 7 game, Roberts continues to champion women’s sports as an executive producer of ESPN Originals’ upcoming docuseries Setting the Tempo, which follows the launch of the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Toronto Tempo, and provides an inside look at the organization’s inaugural season.

Additional details surrounding ESPN’s coverage plans for the special presentation will be announced soon.



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