SEC Network Takeover hands over the reins to SEC squads, July 3-18

For the 12th consecutive summer, the SEC Network Takeover returns to SEC Network, presenting all 16 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming.

Beginning Friday, July 3, each school takes center stage as they team up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with the greatest moments from the past year, including NCAA Championships, SEC Championships, regular season showdowns, inside access, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:

2026 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

Date School Select Programming Highlights Time (ET) Fri, Jul 3 Alabama NCAA Softball Super Regional win over LSU 7 p.m. College Football Playoff First Round win over Oklahoma 9 p.m. Sat, Jul 4 Arkansas NCAA Softball Super Regional win over Duke 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Track & Field Championship 9:30 p.m. Sun, Jul 5 Auburn Men’s Basketball win over Kentucky 8 a.m. SEC Women’s Tennis Championship 9 p.m. Mon, Jul 6 Florida Men’s Basketball win over Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship 7:30 p.m. Tue, Jul 7 Georgia NCAA Baseball Super Regional win over Mississippi State 1:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship 9:30 p.m. Wed, Jul 8 Kentucky All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football 1:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament Championship win over Texas 7 p.m. Thu, Jul 9 LSU NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Texas Tech 7 p.m. Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference 9:30 p.m. Fri, Jul 10 Ole Miss Softball win over Mississippi State 9 a.m. College Football Playoff Quarterfinal win over Georgia 9 p.m. Sat, Jul 11 Mississippi State Volleyball win over Ole Miss 10 a.m. Football win over Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Sun, Jul 12 Missouri Gymnastics win over Florida 3:30 p.m. Football win over Kansas 9 p.m. Mon, Jul 13 Oklahoma NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 7 p.m. NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals Game 3 9 p.m. Tue, Jul 14 South Carolina Baseball win over Texas Noon NCEA Equestrian Championship 3 p.m. Wed, Jul 15 Tennessee The Juice: Inside Tennessee Football 7:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Golf Championship 8 p.m. Thu, Jul 16 Texas NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s College World Series Finals Game 2 10 p.m. Fri, Jul 17 Texas A&M Baseball win over Texas 9 a.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship 10 p.m. Sat, Jul 18 Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball win over LSU 5 p.m. Football win over Tennessee 7 p.m.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.