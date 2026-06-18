SportsCenter SC Featured to Highlight Chris Fowler’s Personal Journey Through His Father’s Final Recordings

This Father’s Day, ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the deeply personal story of veteran ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler as he embarks on an intimate journey of discovery, reflection and connection with his late father.

The feature follows Fowler after uncovering a collection of audio tapes recorded by his father before dying of cancer. What begins as a search for understanding becomes a powerful exploration of memory, grief and the relationship between a father and son who, despite their closeness, still had much left to learn about one another.

The segment features Chris as he revisits his father’s voice and reflects on the revelations contained within the recordings. Through candid conversations and emotional moments, the story offers a rare glimpse into one of ESPN’s most recognizable voices and the enduring impact of family.

“Imagine discovering cassette tapes your dad recorded when he was dying of cancer in 1977,” said Fowler. “A voice I hadn’t heard since I was 16 set me on a quest to find a father I never really got to know. Until now.”

The SC Featured will debut Sunday, June 21, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout the day.

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