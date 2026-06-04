The Department of Defense Warrior Games return to ESPN+, June 13-20

Nine events to be showcased over eight days including Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Archery and more

59 hours spotlighting five branches of the military streaming live on ESPN+ via the ESPN App

ESPN+ will stream select events from the 2026 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, live from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO., from June 13-20. The annual event, which attracts nearly 200 athletes, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members through adaptive sports competition, camaraderie, community, and healing.

ESPN+ will bring fans over 59 hours of competition throughout the Games, including exciting and inspiring coverage of the athletes competing in archery, cycling, track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball. The full ESPN+ schedule can be found below.

The commentators for the coverage will include Brad Jay, Pat Parnell, Carl Roepke, Chris Waddell, Jason Tabansky, Conor McGahey and Samantha Thomas. Tina Dixon and Lizzy Smith will serve as sideline reporters.

This year celebrates 16 years since the inception of the DoD Warrior Games, which was created to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports and highlighting their exceptional physical skills and mental toughness. The athletes represent seven branches of the U.S. military including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/ Coast Guard, Air Force/ Space Force, and Special Operations Command.

ESPN’s support of this event reflects the company’s longstanding support of The Warrior Games, a relationship that began in 2017.

2026 Warrior Games schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Where To Watch Sat, Jun 13 8:30 a.m. Powerlifting Competition ESPN+ Sun, Jun 14 8:30 a.m. Cycling Competition Mon, Jun 15 5:30 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Day 2 Tue, Jun 16 8:30 a.m. Archery Day 2 Wed, Jun 17 8 a.m. Track & Field 4:30 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 Thu, Jun 18 8:30 a.m. Indoor Rowing 5:30 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 Fri, Jun 19 4 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Day 1 Sat, Jun 20 8:30 a.m. Swimming 3:30 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Day 2

-30-