2026 college football season kicks off with conference media days across ESPN networks

Over a dozen conferences represented across ESPN’s media days presentations, including Big 12 (July 7-8), ACC (July 15-17) and SEC (July 20-23)

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 college football season begins Tuesday, July 7, with conference media days programming continuing across ESPN networks throughout the month. Over a dozen media day events will be featured, highlighted by on-site coverage from Monster Energy Big 12 Media Days (July 7-8), ACC Football Kickoff (July 15-17), and SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank (July 20-23).

ESPN will also have reports from Big Ten Football Media Days, July 28-30, with ESPN writers Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg, Pete Thamel, Jake Trotter, and Paolo Uggetti providing updates from on-site in Chicago.

College Football Live carries kickoff coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, returns for the 2026 season beginning July 7 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Zubin Mehenti. Throughout July, CFB Live will feature live coverage from media days of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC.

Big 12 Media Days

Beginning Tuesday, July 7, Kevin Connors hosts live coverage of the 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with analysts Louis Riddick and Dusty Dvoracek and reporters Jen Lada and Sydney Jones contributing on-site coverage. The two-day event kicks off with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark’s state of the conference address followed by appearances from eight schools and continues through Wednesday, July 8, with the remaining Big 12 teams. Coverage of the event will be available across ESPN networks, including on ESPN2 from 3 – 4 p.m. on July 7 and on ESPNU from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on July 7 and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on July 8.

ESPN college football reporters Eli Lederman, Max Olson, Thamel, and Dave Wilson will be on site covering the event as well.

ACC Football Kickoff

ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage, July 15-17. Live programming will air from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day, featuring interviews with athletes and head coaches from all 17 ACC programs in attendance, as well as in-depth analysis and season previews for each team. Additionally, a special 60-minute edition of ACC Huddle will air on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ACC Network recapping the event’s opening day. ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, David Hale, Rittenberg and Thamel will cover on site for ESPN.com. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

SEC Kickoff

From July 20-23, SEC Network’s coverage of the 2026 SEC Kickoff boasts more than 50 hours of original and live studio programming from the Tampa Marriott Water Street in Tampa, Fla. SEC This Morning, SEC Now: SEC Football Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank will showcase daily wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season.” ESPN’s Adelson, Dinich, Hale, Mark Schlabach, Thamel, and Wilson will also report from site. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

ESPN+

In addition to Big 12 Media Days, ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of several FBS and FCS conference media days and kickoff events, including the American, Big Sky, Conference USA, MAC, MEAC, Ohio Valley Conference, Patriot League, Southland, Sun Belt, and United Athletic Conference.

ESPN’s conference media days programming schedule

Date Time Programming Network Tue, Jul 7 10:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Day 1 (Main Stage Presser) ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days coverage ESPNU 3 – 4 p.m. 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days coverage ESPN2 Wed, Jul 8 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days coverage ESPNU 11:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Day 2 (Main Stage Presser) ESPN+ Wed, Jul 15 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff coverage (Day 1) ACCN 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 1 — Morning ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 1 — Podium Feed ESPN+ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 1 — Afternoon ESPN+ 7 p.m. ACC Huddle (Special 60-minute edition) ESPN2 / ACCN Thu, Jul 16 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff coverage (Day 2) ACCN 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 2 — Morning ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 2 — Podium Feed ESPN+ 1:30 – 4 p.m. 2026 Sun Belt Conference Media Day 2 — Afternoon ESPN+ Fri, Jul 17 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff coverage (Day 3) ACCN 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. OVC Football Media Day ESPN+ Mon, Jul 20 7 – 9 a.m. SEC This Morning SECN 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2026 CUSA Football Kickoff Show ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Football Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank SECN 4 – 7 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank SECN 7 – 8 p.m. SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank SECN Tue, Jul 21 7 – 9:30 a.m. SEC This Morning SECN 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Football Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank SECN 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2026 Southland Football Opening Drive ESPN+ 12 – 1:30 p.m. MEAC Football Media Day ESPN+ 12 – 2:30 p.m. UAC Football Kickoff ESPN+ 4 – 7 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank SECN 7 – 8 p.m. SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward SECN 8 – 9 p.m. SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days (simulcast w/ ESPN2) SECN / ESPN2 Wed, Jul 22 7 – 9 a.m. SEC This Morning SECN 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 2026 MAC Football Kickoff ESPN+ 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Football Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank SECN 4 – 7 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank SECN Thu, Jul 23 7 – 9 a.m. SEC This Morning SECN 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Football Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank SECN 4 – 7 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank SECN Fri, Jul 24 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. American Football Kickoff — Main Feed ESPN+ 8:10 a.m. – 1:40 p.m. American Football Kickoff — Podium Feed ESPN+ Sat, Jul 25 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Big Sky Football Summer Kickoff ESPN+ Wed, Jul 29 7 – 9 p.m. 2026 Patriot League Preseason Football Show ESPN+

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Media Contacts:

Amanda Brooks: [email protected]; @brooksAD

Courtney Clawson: [email protected]; @courtclawESPN