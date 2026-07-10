ACC Network returns to Charlotte for comprehensive coverage of 2026 ACC Football Kickoff, July 15-17

ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special airs in primetime Wednesday, July 15 on ESPN2 and ACCN

More than 40 hours of live coverage across ACCN and ACCNX

Exclusive interviews with all 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athletes

ACC Network will once again serve as the home of ACC Football Kickoff, delivering more than 40 hours of live coverage from Charlotte, N.C., July 15-17. Across ACCN and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), fans will have access to every head coach, key players and the biggest storylines entering the 2026 ACC football season through three consecutive days of live programming from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Live from the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, ACCN’s coverage will feature interviews with every ACC head coach and participating student-athletes, along with analysis from ESPN insiders and ACC Network personalities throughout the event. On-site analysts include Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, plus hosts Wes Durham, Taylor Tannebaum, Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Jason Spells.

ESPN.com’s college football team – including Pete Thamel, Andrea Adelson, David Hale and Adam Rittenberg – will also report from Charlotte with news, analysis and the latest developments as all 17 ACC programs prepare to open preseason camp.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

Commissioner’s Forum : ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoffby addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoffby addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Hurricanes in the house : National runner-up Miami headlines Wednesday’s schedule as head coach Mario Cristobal and 2025 ACC Championship Game MVP Darian Mensah preview the Hurricanes’ 2026 campaign ahead of their Sept. 4 opener at Stanford (9 p.m., ESPN).

: National runner-up Miami headlines Wednesday’s schedule as head coach and 2025 ACC Championship Game MVP preview the Hurricanes’ 2026 campaign ahead of their Sept. 4 opener at Stanford (9 p.m., ESPN). Preseason contenders arrive in Charlotte : In addition to Miami, additional preseason ranked teams – No. 21 Louisville (July 16) and No. 22 SMU (July 17) – will preview their respective seasons in Charlotte.

: In addition to Miami, additional preseason ranked teams – No. 21 (July 16) and No. 22 (July 17) – will preview their respective seasons in Charlotte. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special on ESPN2: Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special joined by Fisher, Mac Lain, Royal, Jones and Luginbill. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special will air Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN.

Tannebaum will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special joined by Fisher, Mac Lain, Royal, Jones and Luginbill. ACC Huddle: Kickoff Special will air Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN. Head Coaches/Student-Athlete Press Conferences : All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

: All 17 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Social media coverage: ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Football Kickoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming on ACC Network (July 15-17):