ACC Network unveils ACC Huddle travel schedule for Weeks 0-3; former Pitt QB Max Browne joins ACCN Primetime Football booth

ACCN’s traveling studio show will visit Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson during the opening weeks of the 2026 season

Browne joins play-by-play voice Wes Durham on ACC Network’s lead football announce team

ACC Huddle Special: Road Trip returns Aug. 3-25

As ACC Football Kickoff opened Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C., ACC Network announced a slate of programming initiatives and talent updates ahead of the 2026 college football season, including the first four stops for its traveling studio show, ACC Huddle, and the addition of former Pitt quarterback Max Browne to ACC Network’s lead football broadcast team.

For the second consecutive season, ACC Huddle will travel to the marquee ACC matchup each weekend, beginning with visits to Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson during Weeks 0–3.

The network also announced that Browne will join longtime play-by-play voice Wes Durham as the analyst for ACC Network Primetime Football on Saturday nights.

In addition, ACCN announced the sixth annual ACC Huddle Special: Road Trip, a 17-campus preseason series featuring hour-long episodes dedicated to each ACC football program, will return August 3-25.

ACC Huddle hits the road for marquee matchups

For the second straight season, ACC Huddle will again originate live from the site of the conference’s biggest matchup each weekend. The traveling studio show airs Saturdays from 10 a.m.–noon ET and is open to fans at every campus stop.

Taylor Tannebaum returns as host alongside three-time ACC champion and national championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher, former Clemson standout offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Eddie Royal.

The first four weeks of ACC Huddle locations will include:

Week 0 (Charlottesville, Va.): ACCN will travel to Charlottesville for an early-season ACC clash as Virginia hosts NC State on Saturday, August 29 (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

ACCN will travel to Charlottesville for an early-season ACC clash as Virginia hosts NC State on Saturday, August 29 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Week 1 (Tallahassee, Fla.) : The Huddle team will be on the ground in Tallahassee as Florida State hosts SMU in a primetime Labor Day matchup (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

: The Huddle team will be on the ground in Tallahassee as Florida State hosts SMU in a primetime Labor Day matchup (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Week 2 (Atlanta): Georgia Tech takes on Tennessee in a highly-anticipated SEC vs. ACC matchup on September 12 (7 p.m., ESPN).

Georgia Tech takes on Tennessee in a highly-anticipated SEC vs. ACC matchup on September 12 (7 p.m., ESPN). Week 3 (Clemson, S.C.): Dabo Swinney and the Tigers host North Carolina in Bill Belichick’s second season leading the Tar Heels (Sept. 19, noon ET, ESPN).

Week 1 will also include live onsite coverage from Stanford surrounding the Friday night matchup against Miami (9 p.m., ESPN) and Berkeley, Calif. as Cal hosts UCLA in a marquee West Coast showdown on Saturday night (10:30 p.m., ESPN).

Beginning in Week 4, ACC Huddle destinations will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

Throughout the season, ACCN’s Saturday coverage will also feature the Bristol studio team of host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Richt, who will anchor halftime coverage, postgame analysis and ACC Network Final Score, the network’s nightly wrap-up show featuring highlights, interviews and analysis from around the conference.

On Fridays, Cuff and former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio will lead studio coverage from Bristol. Additional ACCN studio analysts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Max Browne joins ACCN Primetime Football

Former Pitt quarterback Max Browne has been named the analyst for ACC Network Primetime Football, joining Wes Durham in the booth for Saturday night telecasts. Browne replaces Steve Addazio, who transitions into an expanded studio role.

Browne joined ESPN in 2025 as a college football analyst for ACC Network. A former quarterback and team captain at both USC and Pitt, Browne previously worked with The CW, Pac-12 Network, Stadium and USC while also hosting The Max Browne Show on YouTube.

One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects coming out of Skyline High School in Sammamish, Wash., Browne was the 2012 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, a two-time Washington Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today’s High School Offensive Player of the Year.

A sideline reporter for the package will be announced in the coming weeks, as Dana Boyle moves into an expanded ESPN college football role.

The new broadcast team debuts Saturday, Aug. 29, when Stanford hosts Hawai’i at 7 p.m.

Sixth annual Road Trip series to visit all 17 campuses, Aug. 3-25

ACC Network’s ACC Huddle Special: Road Trip returns for its sixth consecutive summer, delivering behind-the-scenes access to every ACC football program ahead of the season.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, the series will visit all 17 ACC campuses over three weeks, with a new one-hour episode premiering each weekday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Featuring a rotating lineup of ACC Network personalities, each episode previews the upcoming season with exclusive interviews featuring head coaches and student-athletes while showcasing the people, traditions and stories that define each football program.

Scheduled contributors include Steve Addazio, Andrea Adelson, Dana Boyle, Max Browne, Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Wes Durham, David Hale, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Jason Spells and Taylor Tannebaum.