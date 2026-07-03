ESPN delivers most-watched Wimbledon Day 2 coverage on record

Serena Williams’ Wimbledon return on Tuesday, June 30, delivered record viewership.

1.8M fans (2:30-5 p.m. ET) with a peak of 2.1M between 4-4:15 p.m., tuned to ESPN to watch the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, seven of them at Wimbledon, step on to Centre Court to face Maya Joint.

For the entire day on Tuesday, ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage averaged 937K, up 55% over last year and marking ESPN’s most-viewed First Round Wimbledon telecast on record.

This is also ESPN’s most-viewed First Round on record (combined Monday-Tuesday), with an average of 734K viewers.

In the P18-49 demo:

Williams vs. Joint averaged 411K, peak 529K

Day 2 averaged 208K, up 50% from last year

Two-day average is 164K, up 28% from last year

ESPN exclusively presents The Championships, Wimbledon, in its entirety from the All England Lawn Tennis Club with daily coverage from all 18 courts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers. ABC will broadcast select live Round of 16 matches on Sunday, July 5, between noon and 5 p.m. ET. For the fourth straight year, coverage is presented by Barclays.

The tournament will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on Saturday, July 11, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 12, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. ABC encore presentations of the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Championships air on July 11 and 12 at 3 p.m. each day.

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ESPN media contacts: Christine Calcagno [email protected] and [email protected]