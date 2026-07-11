ESPN presents Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship on Sunday, July 12 at 11 a.m. ET

Ladies’ Doubles Championship at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET

Defending Champion No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 2 Zverev at 11 a.m. ET

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, culminates Sunday, July 12, with the Gentlemen’s Championship.

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with the Ladies’ Doubles Championship, followed by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. Host Rece Davis is joined by Andy Roddick, Chris Eubanks and John McEnroe in studio, with Malika Andrews, Mary Joe Fernandez and James Blake joining from ESPN’s rooftop set and Kris Budden and Jeff Darlington reporting. Coverage will be presented on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Championship

The Gentlemen’s Championship will feature defending champion and No. 1 Jannik Sinner against No. 2 Alexander Zverev on Sunday, July 12, at 11 a.m. on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

Four-time Grand Slam Champion No. 1 Sinner advanced to his second consecutive Wimbledon final with a straight sets win over Novak Djokovic and is one victory from his fifth Grand Slam title. No. 2 Zverev, the newly crowned Roland Garros champion, defeated British wild card Arthur Fery in the semifinals and advanced to his first Wimbledon final, seeking back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe will call the match, with James Blake reporting courtside. Malika Andrews and Andy Roddick will be in studio for match and post-match coverage.

An encore presentation of the Gentlemen’s Championship will be presented on ABC at 3 p.m.

Spanish language coverage on ESPN Deportes begins at 10:30 a.m. Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Daniel Orsanic and Jose Luis Clerc will call the match with Sebastian Martinez-Christensen reporting.

The Ladies’ Doubles Championship begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, featuring No. 10 Hanyu Guo of China and No. 10 Kristina Mladenovic of France facing No. 2 Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and No. 2 Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Jason Goodall and CoCo Vandeweghe will call the match, with Chris Eubanks reporting courtside.

2026 Wimbledon on ESPN schedule (all times ET)

Sun, Jul 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre‑Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-