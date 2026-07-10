ESPN presents Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. ET

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET

9 Noskova vs. No. 10 Muchova at 11 a.m. ET

Ladies’ Championship will be featured as ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on Saturday, July 11.

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship begins coverage at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. Host Rece Davis and Caroline Wozniacki will be in studio with Malika Andrews, Mary Joe Fernandez and James Blake joining from ESPN’s rooftop set and Kris Budden and Jeff Darlington reporting. Coverage is presented on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

An all-Czech Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Championship

Ladies’ Championship will feature No. 9 Linda Noskova vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchova at 11 a.m. on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers. Both Noskova and Muchova are seeking their first Grand Slam title, and the match marks the first all-Czech women’s Wimbledon championship. Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match, with Chris Eubanks reporting courtside. Malika Andrews and Caroline Wozniacki will be in studio for match and post-match coverage.

Spanish language coverage on ESPN Deportes begins at 10:30 a.m. Eduardo Varela, Mónica Puig and Daniel Orsanic will call the match, with Sebastian Martinez-Christensen reporting.

The Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, featuring No. 1 Harri Heliovaara of Finland and No. 1 Henry Paten of Great Britain facing No. 6 Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and No. 6 Mate Pavic of Croatia. Jason Goodall and James Blake will call the match, with Chris Eubanks reporting courtside.

Beyond these two Championships, all other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on the ESPN App, including finals in Juniors and Wheelchair as well as Invitation Doubles action.

2026 Wimbledon on ESPN schedule (all times ET)

Sat, Jul 11 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship ABC 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ladies’ Championship Pre‑Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) Sun, Jul 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre‑Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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