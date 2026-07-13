ESPN reaches multi-year extension with Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Widely regarded as one of sports media’s most influential reporters, Schefter extended his ESPN tenure beyond 20 years

Continues his year-round multi-platform presence breaking the league’s biggest news across ESPN

ESPN has signed Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter to a new multi-year agreement that will extend his tenure with the company beyond 20 years, ensuring one of sports media’s most trusted and recognizable voices remains at the center of ESPN’s NFL coverage for years to come. Schefter remains one of the industry’s most respected insiders, having helped modernize this coveted reporting position during his entire tenure at ESPN, which began in 2009.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential reporters in sports, Schefter breaks the NFL’s biggest stories and delivers real-time reporting across ESPN’s platforms with unmatched speed and accuracy. From blockbuster trades and coaching moves to free agency signings and contract extensions, he is often the first to report the news—doing so live on the air, phone in hand, as developments unfold in real time.

Throughout the year, Schefter will remain a fixture across ESPN’s platforms, appearing regularly on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and ESPN’s signature coverage of the NFL Draft, Super Bowl and other marquee league events. Beyond his on-air appearances, Schefter’s reporting reaches fans around the clock through ESPN.com, ESPN Digital and both ESPN’s and his own social media platforms.

Among the most-followed journalists in sports, Schefter reaches millions of fans through ESPN App alerts and across his social media platforms. He has more than 17 million social media followers, including over 11 million on X, nearly three million on Instagram, more than 1.75 million on Facebook and one million on Threads. Together, his reporting helps drive the NFL conversation year-round and has become the go-to source for breaking news.

“Adam reaches NFL fans wherever they are — on air, on ESPN Digital and on social — and that multi-platform instinct is a big part of what makes him so valuable to us,” said Burke Magnus, President, Content, ESPN. “ESPN NFL news has a way of cutting through everything else on the sports calendar, and Adam is a big reason our audience comes to ESPN first when it breaks. His credibility with sources, relentless work ethic and ability to deliver news in real time are second to none. Fans know it, the league knows it and we know it. We’re thrilled he’ll continue leading our NFL coverage for years to come.”

Said Schefter, “It is the highest honor of my career to continue to get to work at ESPN. My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Mike Foss, Mike McQuade, Mark Gross, Seth Markman, and the many great people at the network who have had such an impact and influence on my career. When I left NFL Network in 2009 for ESPN, my then and now colleague Rich Eisen predicted to me that I never would work anywhere other than ESPN. Rich called it.”

Prior to ESPN, Schefter spent five seasons at NFL Network, where he began his Insider role, following distinguished newspaper reporting careers covering the Denver Broncos for the Rocky Mountain News and The Denver Post. He was twice named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year and previously served as President of the Pro Football Writers of America.

In addition to his NFL reporting, Schefter is the author of five books, including The Man I Never Met: A Memoir, co-written with Michael Rosenberg. He is also active in philanthropic efforts supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Schefter earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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