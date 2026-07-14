ESPN set to present exclusive coverage of 2026 Little League Softball® Region Tournaments

79 games to air across ESPN networks, including final two days of Little League Softball Ò Region Tournaments on ESPN for the second-straight year

Little League Around the Bases, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, to present whip-around studio coverage for the first time

ESPN will exclusively present 81 Little League Softball® Region Tournament games this summer, with 65 games available on ESPN+, 12 on ESPN and two on ESPN2. Coverage begins Friday, July 17 and runs through Thursday, July 23.

All Little League Softball Region Tournament games, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, will also be available via the ESPN App with an applicable subscription. Additionally, for the first time, ESPN presents Little League Around The Bases, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. The whip-around show will air on ESPN+ on July 19 (10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET) and July 20 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), delivering fans coverage from all seven sites in action throughout the day.

For the second-straight year, the final two days of the Regionals – featuring semifinal action and all championship matchups – will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. From Regionals through the World Series, 36 Little League Softball games will be presented across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC – the most in event history.

The 52nd Little League Softball World Series, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, begins Sunday, Aug. 2. All 22 games will air across ESPN and ESPN2, with the Championship game slated for ABC on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Little League Softball Region Tournament Commentators

Play-by-Play: Trey Bender, Troy Clardy, Eric Frede, Lowell Galindo, Sam Gore, Kelsie Kasper, Casey Roehl, Matt Schumacker and Doug Sherman

Analysts: Monica Abbott, Faith Cain, Danielle Lawrie, Haylie McCleney, Brittany McKinney, Nicole Mendes, Alex Powers, Amanda Scarborough, Ally Shipman, Michele Smith and Rylie West

Little League Softball Region Tournament Locations:

Northwest (San Bernadino, Calif.), Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.), Central (Whitestown, Ind.), Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.), Southwest (Waco, Texas), West (San Bernardino, Calif.), New England (Bristol, Conn.).

For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website.

2026 Little League SoftballÒ Region Tournament Broadcast Schedule: