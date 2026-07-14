ESPN set to present exclusive coverage of 2026 Little League Softball® Region Tournaments
- 79 games to air across ESPN networks, including final two days of Little League SoftballÒ Region Tournaments on ESPN for the second-straight year
- Little League Around the Bases, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, to present whip-around studio coverage for the first time
ESPN will exclusively present 81 Little League Softball® Region Tournament games this summer, with 65 games available on ESPN+, 12 on ESPN and two on ESPN2. Coverage begins Friday, July 17 and runs through Thursday, July 23.
All Little League Softball Region Tournament games, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, will also be available via the ESPN App with an applicable subscription. Additionally, for the first time, ESPN presents Little League Around The Bases, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. The whip-around show will air on ESPN+ on July 19 (10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET) and July 20 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), delivering fans coverage from all seven sites in action throughout the day.
For the second-straight year, the final two days of the Regionals – featuring semifinal action and all championship matchups – will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. From Regionals through the World Series, 36 Little League Softball games will be presented across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC – the most in event history.
The 52nd Little League Softball World Series, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, begins Sunday, Aug. 2. All 22 games will air across ESPN and ESPN2, with the Championship game slated for ABC on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Little League Softball Region Tournament Commentators
Play-by-Play: Trey Bender, Troy Clardy, Eric Frede, Lowell Galindo, Sam Gore, Kelsie Kasper, Casey Roehl, Matt Schumacker and Doug Sherman
Analysts: Monica Abbott, Faith Cain, Danielle Lawrie, Haylie McCleney, Brittany McKinney, Nicole Mendes, Alex Powers, Amanda Scarborough, Ally Shipman, Michele Smith and Rylie West
Little League Softball Region Tournament Locations:
Northwest (San Bernadino, Calif.), Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.), Central (Whitestown, Ind.), Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.), Southwest (Waco, Texas), West (San Bernardino, Calif.), New England (Bristol, Conn.).
For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website.
2026 Little League SoftballÒ Region Tournament Broadcast Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Fri, Jul 17
|10 a.m.
|Central Game #1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game #1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Game #2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game #2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Game #3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Game #3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Game #4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Game #4
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jul 18
|10 a.m.
|Central Game #5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game #5
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southwest Game #1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|West Game #1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Game #6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game #6
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southwest Game #2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Game #1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Game #7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|New England Game #1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southeast Game #7
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|West Game #2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Game #8
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Game #8
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New England Game #2
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Northwest Game #2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jul 19
|10 a.m.
|Central Game #9
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #3
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game #9
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southwest Game #3
|ESPN+
|Noon
|West Game #3
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Game #10
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #4
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game #10
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southwest Game #4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Game #3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Game #11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|New England Game #3
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|West Game #4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Game #12
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New England Game #4
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northwest Game #4
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 20
|10 a.m.
|Central Game #13
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|New England Game #5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Game #11
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southwest Game #5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|West Game #5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Game #14
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game # 5
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Game #12
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southwest Game #6
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|West Game #6
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|New England Game #6
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Northwest Game #5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Game #7
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #6
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northwest Game #6
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jul 21
|10 a.m.
|New England Game #7
|ESPN+
|Noon
|West Game #7
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #7
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Game #13
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Game #7
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Central Game #17
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game #8
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Southwest Game #7
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Northwest Game #8
|ESPN+
|7:15 p.m.
|New England Game #8
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|West Game #8
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 22
|10 a.m.
|Southeast Championship
|ESPN
|Noon
|Central Championship
|ESPN
|1:45 p.m.
|Southwest Championship
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|New England Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|5:15 p.m.
|Northwest Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|8:45 p.m.
|West Game Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 23
|Noon
|New England Championship
|ESPN
|1:45 p.m.
|Northwest Championship
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Championship
|ESPN
|5:15 p.m.
|West Championship
|ESPN