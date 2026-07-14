ESPN to air 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft featuring legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon on July 15

ESPN will exclusively present the 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft on Wednesday, July 15, from 3:30–4 p.m. ET on ESPN, as Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon draft the teams for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Hosted by NBA Today and WNBA Countdown host Malika Andrews from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios, the 30-minute special will feature Cooper and Weatherspoon drafting their All-Star rosters.



The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC and Disney+ (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a special edition of WNBA Countdown (ABC, 8 p.m. ET), and will be followed by WNBA Postgame (ABC, 10:30 p.m. ET).



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