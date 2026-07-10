ESPN to present Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit at Citi Field on Wednesday, July 15, as part of NWSL Rivalry Week

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ESPN networks will present extensive coverage from Citi Field on Wednesday, July 15, as Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit meet in a 2025 NWSL Championship rematch that will mark the first NWSL match ever played within New York City limits and the first women’s professional sporting event at the iconic 42,000-seat home of the New York Mets. The match will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET, as part of the league’s annual Rivalry Week.

Veteran play-by-play voice Jenn Hildreth and analyst Lianne Sanderson will call the action from site, with Kelsey Riggs hosting ESPN’s on-site studio show alongside analyst Ali Krieger. Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain will provide Spanish-language commentary.

ESPN’s presentation will be highlighted by:

‘Blue carpet’ player arrivals at Citi Field, with players dressing for the occasion in a nod to The ESPYS airing the same night in New York City

Expanded pregame, halftime and postgame storytelling built around the historic venue and championship-caliber matchup

Enhanced production elements, including the referee camera that offers viewers the referee’s on-field perspective on fouls, goals and key moments.

July 15 marks the 44th meeting between Gotham FC and the Spirit, the most-played rivalry in NWSL history. Gotham has won two of the past three NWSL titles (2023, 2025), while Washington has finished as championship runner-up in back-to-back seasons (2024, 2025).

The matchup features some of the most decorated stars in the game. Gotham FC is headlined by 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson and rising USWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw, while Washington counters with 2024 Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman. International standouts include Gotham’s 2023 World Cup champion Esther González (Spain) and two-time UEFA Women’s Euro champion Jess Carter (England), along with Washington’s reigning UEFA Women’s Euro champion Esme Morgan (England).

The match continues a marquee six-week stretch of NWSL coverage on ESPN networks following the World Cup break, building toward ESPN’s Women’s Sports Sundays primetime block from July 26 through August 16. In 2026, ESPN platforms will present 33 regular-season matches, the most in league history, as part of the network’s expanded rights agreement with the NWSL.

2026 NWSL Schedule on ABC and ESPN*:

Date Time Match Where to Watch Sun, Jul 5 Noon Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jul 12 4 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Wed, Jul 15 8:15 p.m. Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jul 18 Noon Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 26 9 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 2 9 p.m. Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 9 9 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 16 9 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 23 4 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Aug 30 12:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 6 9 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Sep 13 1 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Sep 20 5 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 27 5 p.m. Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Oct 4 Noon Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Oct 18 5 p.m. Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 25 5 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 1 5 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals TBD 5 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Boston Legacy TBD 5 p.m. Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave TBD 5 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns TBD 5 p.m. Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current TBD 5 p.m. NC Courage vs. Denver Summit TBD 5 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride TBD 5 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars TBD Sun, Nov 8 12:30 p.m. Quarterfinal #1 ABC, ESPN Unlimited 3 p.m. Quarterfinal #2 ABC, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Nov 15 3 p.m. Semifinal ABC, ESPN Deportes

*All matches also available on the ESPN App in English and Spanish

ESPANOL





ESPN presenta The Queens Classic: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit en Citi Field el miércoles 15 de julio como parte de la Semana de Rivalidades de la NWSL

Las plataformas de ESPN ofrecerán una amplia cobertura desde Citi Field el miércoles 15 de julio, cuando Gotham FC y Washington Spirit se enfrenten en The Queens Classic, una revancha de la Final de la NWSL 2025 que marcará el primer partido de la NWSL disputado dentro de la ciudad de Nueva York y el primer evento deportivo profesional femenino celebrado en el emblemático estadio de 42,000 asientos, hogar de los New York Mets. El encuentro se transmitirá por ESPN, ESPN Deportes y ESPN App, con inicio a las 8:15 p.m. ET, como parte de la tradicional Semana de Rivalidades de la liga.

La experimentada narradora Jenn Hildreth y la analista Lianne Sanderson estarán a cargo de la transmisión desde el estadio, mientras que Kelsey Riggs conducirá el programa de estudio de ESPN desde el estadio junto a la analista Ali Krieger. Cristina Alexander y Natalia Astrain ofrecerán los comentarios en español.

La cobertura de ESPN incluirá:

La llegada de las jugadoras a Citi Field por la alfombra azul, vistiendo atuendos especiales en un guiño a The ESPYS, que se celebrarán esa misma noche en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Cobertura amplia en la previa, el medio tiempo y el postpartido, destacando el carácter histórico del escenario y el enfrentamiento entre dos aspirantes al campeonato.

Elementos de producción mejorados, incluida la cámara del árbitro, que ofrecerá a los aficionados la perspectiva del oficial de campo durante faltas, goles y otras jugadas clave.

El 15 de julio marcará el 44.º enfrentamiento entre Gotham FC y Washington Spirit, la rivalidad con más partidos disputados en la historia de la NWSL. Gotham ha conquistado dos de los últimos tres campeonatos de la liga (2023 y 2025), mientras que Washington ha finalizado como subcampeón en las dos temporadas más recientes (2024 y 2025).

El duelo reunirá a algunas de las máximas figuras del fútbol femenino. Gotham FC está encabezado por las campeonas de la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2019 Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett y Tierna Davidson, además de la joven delantera de la selección femenina de Estados Unidos Jaedyn Shaw. Por su parte, Washington contará con la medallista de oro olímpica de París 2024 Trinity Rodman. Entre las estrellas internacionales destacan la campeona del Mundial de 2023 Esther González (España) y la bicampeona de la Eurocopa Femenina de la UEFA Jess Carter (Inglaterra) por Gotham, así como la vigente campeona de la Eurocopa Femenina de la UEFA Esme Morgan (Inglaterra) por Washington.

El encuentro forma parte de un destacado tramo de seis semanas de cobertura de la NWSL en las plataformas de ESPN tras la pausa por la Copa Mundial, rumbo al bloque estelar Women’s Sports Sundays de ESPN, que se desarrollará del 26 de julio al 16 de agosto. En 2026, las plataformas de ESPN transmitirán 33 partidos de temporada regular, la mayor cantidad en la historia de la liga, como parte del acuerdo ampliado de derechos con la NWSL.

Calendario 2026 de la NWSL por ABC y ESPN*

Fecha Hora Partido Dónde Verlo Dom. 5 de julio 12 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 12 de julio 4 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sab. 18 de julio 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign ABC, ESPN Deportes Dom. 26 de julio 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 2 de agosto 9:00 p.m. Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 9 de agosto 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 16 de agosto 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 23 de agosto 4:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 30 de agosto 12:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Dom. 6 de septiembre 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 13 de septiembre 1:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 20 de septiembre 5:00 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 27 de septiembre 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 4 de octubre 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited Dom. 18 de octubre 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 25 de octubre 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Dom. 1 de noviembre 5:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals TBD 5:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Boston Legacy TBD 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave TBD 5:00 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns TBD 5:00 p.m. Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current TBD 5:00 p.m. NC Courage vs. Denver Summit TBD 5:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride TBD 5:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars TBD Dom. 8 de noviembre 12:30 p.m. Cuartos de final #1 ABC, ESPN Unlimited 3:00 p.m. Cuartos de final #2 ABC, ESPN Unlimited Do. 15 de noviembre 3:00 p.m. Semifinal ABC, ESPN Deportes

*Todos los partidos también estarán disponibles en ESPN App en inglés y español.