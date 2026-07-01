ESPN to present linear coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

ESPN will expand its coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, bringing live coverage of the TOUR’s postseason to ESPN’s primary linear channel for the first time, with 12 total hours of playoff action airing across three weeks in August, in addition to more than 100 hours of coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

This further adds to ESPN’s linear PGA TOUR presentations this season, including showcasing the first and second rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, coinciding with Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR.

ESPN Linear Coverage Windows (12 total hours):

FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 13–14)

9–11 a.m. ET



BMW Championship (Aug. 20–21)

10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET



TOUR Championship (Aug. 27–28)

11 a.m.–1 p.m. ET



Fans can expect to see enhanced production elements across the two-hour ESPN windows during the first and second rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, including extra cameras and drones, enhanced player audio, as well as 3D hole and course modeling from PGA TOUR Studios.

Further ESPN coverage details for the first two postseason events will be announced at a later date. Pairings for the season-ending TOUR Championship will be based on the FedExCup Standings following the BMW Championship.

The expanded coverage will be supported across ESPN’s studio show lineup, including SportsCenter, Get Up and The Pat McAfee Show.

Complementing ESPN’s linear windows, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will continue to provide full-day coverage during all four rounds of each Playoffs event, with more than 100 hours scheduled across multiple concurrent streams — including marquee groups, featured groups, key holes and Betcast feeds — from the first tee shot of the day through the completion of play.

ESPN last carried live coverage of the TOUR Championship in 2006, the year prior to the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs.

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About PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and PGA TOUR University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

Media contacts

PGA TOUR: Chris Cox, PGA TOUR ([email protected])

ESPN: Kevin Ota ([email protected]) | Michael Skarka ([email protected])