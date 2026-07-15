ESPN ushers in 2026-27 NHL Season Tuesday, September 29 with exclusive Opening Night tripleheader 

2025-26 Stanley Cup champions Carolina Hurricanes host Florida Panthers in a matchup of the last three Stanley Cup champions at 5 p.m. ET

New York Rangers visit Boston Bruins in an Original 6 matchup at 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks take on Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET

The 2026–27 NHL season begins Tuesday, September 29, with ESPN’s exclusive Opening Night tripleheader and the Carolina Hurricanes’ banner-raising ceremony as defending Stanley Cup champions.

The new season also marks the league’s first 84-game campaign in more than three decades, featuring a divisional schedule in which each team plays all seven division opponents four times.

Opening Night begins at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN as Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jordan Staal and the Hurricanes start their title defense against divisional rival Florida Panthers in Brady Tkachuk’s debut with Florida alongside brother Matthew. Prior to the game, the Hurricanes will raise their championship banner at Lenovo Center, commemorating the club’s second Stanley Cup championship and first since 2006.

Continuing on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins renew one of hockey’s most storied rivalries in an Original Six showdown at TD Garden.

ESPN’s opening night tripleheader concludes at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

ESPN’s complete 2026–27 exclusive game schedule, commentator assignments and additional information, will be announced at a later date. ESPN’s 2026-27 NHL schedule includes 100 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu and will again feature more than 1,000 out-of-market games available to ESPN+ subscribers.

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]