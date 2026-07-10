ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of MLB All-Star Week culminates with exclusive second-half opener on July 16

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open the second half of the MLB season exclusively on ESPN

ESPN will deliver comprehensive coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, with multiplatform coverage spanning the MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express, All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike, T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard from Philadelphia, culminating with the exclusive MLB second-half opener on Thursday, July 16, when the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Across ESPN platforms, fans will have access to breaking news, live analysis, exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage throughout the week. ESPN’s team of reporters including Jeff Passan, Jesse Rogers, Jorge Castillo, David Schoenfield, Tim Keown and Buster Olney will be on site covering every major event, providing reporting and analysis from the MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express through the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

ESPN’s digital coverage will feature dedicated live files throughout the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, delivering predictions, updates, analysis and key takeaways. ESPN MLB Draft expert Kiley McDaniel will provide analysis and insight throughout the MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express.

The All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike and MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will also be available across ESPN’s international platforms, with live coverage in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch reaching fans throughout Latin America (including Brazil), the Caribbean, Africa, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and China (via ESPN television channels).

National ESPN Radio broadcasts T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game

ESPN Radio will once again provide national coverage of both the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard with Karl Ravech on play-by-play, Doug Glanville as analyst and Tim Kurkjian and Buster Olney serving as reporters.



In addition to his game coverage, Olney will host exclusive interviews with All-Star players for his podcast Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, while Passan’s Sources Tell Jeff Passan podcast will feature a special MLB All-Star edition.

Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter

Baseball Tonight will originate live from Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, with one-hour pregame editions airing at 4 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. Karl Ravech will host alongside analysts David Ross and Eduardo Pérez, with Tim Kurkjian reporting on-site throughout the day, providing the latest news, analysis and interviews from All-Star Week.

Second-half opener exclusively on ESPN

Following MLB All-Star Week, ESPN’s exclusive national Major League Baseball coverage resumes on Thursday, July 16, with the New York Mets visiting the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s second-half opener at 7 p.m. ET. As the only MLB game scheduled that Thursday night, the matchup will air exclusively on ESPN, with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Adam Ottavino and Buster Olney on the call.

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ESPN Media contacts: [email protected], [email protected].