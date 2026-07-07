ESPN’s Seth Wickersham details two weeks embedded with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton during NFL playoffs

New ESPN.com story gives rare look inside postseason NFL team

Writer attended staff & team meetings, practices, game-planning sessions and more

Today, ESPN.com published a new report from senior writer Seth Wickersham, who was granted extraordinary access with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton during the NFL playoffs as the team made its run toward the AFC Championship game earlier this year.

In a rare look inside a postseason NFL team, Wickersham attended staff and team meetings, witnessing Payton’s interactions, strategy sessions, practices, pep talks and arguments with coaches and players — including game-planning sessions that sometimes lasted until 2 a.m. Payton even shared his sleep scores with Wickersham.

Among the other details in the story:

The fake punt that Payton said he made in overtime during the Broncos’ divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Phone calls Payton had with Bill Parcells and Jerry Rice, seeking advice for how to address the team.

The moment a trainer approached Payton in his office after the Buffalo game to share the news that quarterback Bo Nix had broken his ankle.

Payton’s various strategies for getting his team focused and energized for postseason matchups.

Payton’s thoughts on his childhood, his family and why playcalling has become so important for him.

Sean Payton’s second chance: Inside the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl quest

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/49225969/inside-denver-broncos-coach-sean-payton-playoffs

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