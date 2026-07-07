NFL Network presents 2026 NFL preseason slate, featuring 19 live games; ESPN expands its schedule with 12 additional matchups on the ESPN App

All preseason games available on NFL Network, live or via replay

ESPN’s preseason slate on the ESPN App returns for ‘26 with 12 additional out-of-market games

ESPN exclusively airs Raiders-Texans, featuring first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft Fernando Mendoza (Aug. 20)

Adds to ESPN’s expansive Year of the Super Bowl programming, featuring the largest NFL game portfolio in company history

NFL Network will present 19 live out-of-market games during the 2026 NFL preseason from Aug. 13-29, headlined by signature head coaching and draft prospect debuts and local rivalries. Additionally, live preseason action returns to the ESPN App — for fans with an Unlimited plan — with an expanded slate of 12 out-of-market games beginning Aug. 13, furthering the offerings available for fans, which began last season with five games.

During the 2026 NFL preseason, ESPN will also air one national, exclusive matchup, with the Las Vegas Raiders — and first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza — taking on the Houston Texans on Aug. 20.

The 32-game live preseason slate (with all 48 games available via replay on NFL Network) adds to ESPN’s expansive Year of the Super Bowl programming — including delivering the largest NFL game portfolio in company history (regular season and postseason) — culminating with Super Bowl LXI, ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl presentation.

Marquee coaching debuts headline Week 1 on NFL Network

NFL Network’s live preseason coverage kicks off with a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 13, as the Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers with new head coach Mike McCarthy and QB Aaron Rodgers reuniting to face their former team at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the Tennessee Titans visit the San Francisco 49ers at 9 p.m., where Titans head coach Robert Saleh also faces off against his former club in his Tennessee debut.

On Friday, Aug. 14, the preseason Week 1 schedule continues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the New York Jets at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15, features a tripleheader beginning at 1 p.m. with the Cleveland Browns and first-year head coach Todd Monken taking on the Chicago Bears. At 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Rams visit the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFC vs. AFC heavyweight preview, followed by the Dallas Cowboys taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m.

Week 2 showcases Raiders’ Mendoza on ESPN, Saturday quadrupleheader on NFL Network

Week 2 opens on Thursday, Aug. 20, with the Raiders and QB Mendoza taking on the Texans on ESPN at 8 p.m., in the network’s exclusive, national preseason matchup. At 10 p.m., the 49ers return to face the Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Network.

NFL Network’s coverage continues with a doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 21 — the Jets at the Steelers at 7 p.m. and the Packers at the Denver Broncos at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, NFL Network carries a quadrupleheader starting at 1 p.m., as first-year head coaches go head-to-head when the Buffalo Bills and Joe Brady face off against Monken and the Browns. At 4 p.m., the New York Giants, and new head coach John Harbaugh, visit the Miami Dolphins, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots — with new Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown facing his former team for the first time — at 7 p.m. The nightcap features the Cowboys going head-to-head with the Arizona Cardinals at 10 p.m.

Local rivalries build in preseason finales on NFL Network

NFL Network’s Week 3 slate includes six matchups featuring a handful of signature local rivalries, beginning with a doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 27 — the Steelers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 7 p.m., followed by the battle for Los Angeles when the Rams visit the Chargers at 10 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the regional rivalries continue as the Washington Commanders visit the Baltimore Ravens at 6 p.m., as Baltimore’s first-year head coach Jesse Minter and QB Lamar Jackson look to set the tone for the season ahead. The Broncos then host the Minnesota Vikings at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29, closes out the preseason with the Detroit Lions facing off against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. and the Bears taking on the Titans at 6 p.m.

ESPN expands preseason offerings for ‘26 with 12 additional out-of-market games on the ESPN App

Fans with an Unlimited plan can enjoy additional live NFL preseason action with 12 out-of-market games beginning Aug. 13. The ESPN App continues to further its NFL offerings, building off its five-game preseason slate that kicked off the 2025 season.

The preseason storylines continue, featuring marquee matchups that aim to set the tone for the season ahead, including:

Multiple appearances by Mendoza and the Raiders.

A Week 3 NFC vs. AFC showdown between the defending Super Bowl Champion Seahawks and the Chiefs.

Multiple signature position battles take center stage at QB and across the field that could define the season, and much more.

2026 NFL Preseason on ESPN Networks (Live Games and ESPN App Matchups)

Week Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch Week 1 Thu, Aug 13 7 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Network 8 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders ESPN App 9 p.m. Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers NFL Network Fri, Aug 14 7 p.m. Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons ESPN App Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets NFL Network Sat, Aug 15 1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants ESPN App Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears NFL Network 4 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints ESPN App Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network 7 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens ESPN App 8 p.m. Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks NFL Network Week 2 Thu, Aug 20 8 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans ESPN 10 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers NFL Network Fri, Aug 21 7 p.m. New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Network 7:30 p.m. Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN App 9 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos NFL Network Sat, Aug 22 1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings ESPN App Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns NFL Network 4 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams ESPN App New York Giants at Miami Dolphins NFL Network 7 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots NFL Network 7:30 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals NFL Network Week 3 Thu, Aug 27 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills NFL Network 8 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders ESPN App 10 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers NFL Network Fri, Aug 28 6 p.m. Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens NFL Network 8 p.m. Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN App New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys ESPN App 9 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos NFL Network Sat, Aug 29 1 p.m. Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts NFL Network 6 p.m. Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans NFL Network

All ESPN App games are available for fans with an Unlimited plan and subject to out-of-market restrictions

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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Media Contacts:

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Michael Skarka ([email protected])

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