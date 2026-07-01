SEC Storied: “Becoming Hines Ward” explores the identity behind the football legend – Debuts Tue., July 21 on SEC Network

From a Super Bowl MVP to a man searching for peace, SEC Storied: “Becoming Hines Ward” reveals the untold story of the man behind the jersey and his journey of identity and belonging. The film, directed by Jeremy Williams, debuts Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Born the son of a Korean mother and an American soldier, Ward grew up caught between worlds – never fully accepted by either. While football made him a legend, it couldn’t quiet the questions that followed him his entire life: Who am I? Where do I belong?

“This isn’t just a football story,” said director Jeremy Williams. “Underneath the Super Bowl wins and NFL career was a really personal story about identity, family and belonging. The more we dug in, the more we realized how much he had overcome – not just as an athlete, but as a biracial kid growing up between cultures and later becoming an unexpected symbol of hope in South Korea.”

Now decades after escaping the pain of his past, Ward returns to South Korea with his family, confronting the culture he once resented and the sacrifices his mother made to give him a chance. What begins as a personal pilgrimage becomes something greater – a reckoning with history, a search for healing and a mission to change the lives of the very children who now walk the path he once did.

“The best sports documentaries aren’t really about sports – there’s often a story within the story,” said Williams. “Hines’s name carries a lot of weight in the sports world, and his jersey still sells today, but I realized most people didn’t actually know his full story.”

Through intimate moments, raw reflection and the voices of those he’s impacted, Ward discovers that his greatest legacy isn’t what he accomplished on the field, but the lives he’s helped transform off it.

“Hines’s impact went way beyond football,” said Williams. “I don’t think people fully realize how much his story meant to mixed-race children and families, especially in Korea.”

This is a story about identity, resilience and the power of coming full circle. Proving that sometimes, the hardest journey isn’t to the top, it is the one back home.

Director Bio – Jeremy Williams

Jeremy Williams is an Emmy Award-winning documentary director and cinematographer renowned for capturing the profound human stories behind sports. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Jeremy has dedicated his career to exploring the personal triumphs, struggles and journeys of athletes both on and off the field.

Throughout his career, Jeremy has been drawn to stories that use sports as a gateway to something larger. His films often begin with competition, but ultimately explore themes of identity, culture, family and belonging. In Southmost: Football and Life on the Border, football became a lens through which to examine life along the U.S.-Mexico border and the challenges facing the community that calls it home. In Sacred Dog, a traditional Native American horse race revealed a deeper story about heritage, resilience and preserving culture across generations. Whether documenting a Hall of Fame athlete or an overlooked community, Jeremy is most interested in the people behind the headlines and the universal experiences that connect us all.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.