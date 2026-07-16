The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One honored Jalen Brunson, Myles Garrett, Alysa Liu, Fernando Mendoza, Shohei Ohtani, A’ja Wilson, the New York Knicks & more

July 15, 2026

Media Kit | Photos

On Wednesday evening, an elite lineup of athletes and Hollywood stars gathered at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. The show, which aired live on ABC and streamed on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones, was hosted by comedian, actor, writer and producer Marcello Hernández, who became the first Latino host of the ESPYS in 25 years.

Jalen Brunson, Myles Garrett, Alysa Liu, Fernando Mendoza, Shohei Ohtani, A’ja Wilson, and the New York Knicks took home some of the biggest awards of the evening. The show featured appearances by The Savannah Bananas, Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, Allyson Felix, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Tracey Morgan, Jayson Tatum, Lindsey Vonn, and more.

Each year, The ESPYS recognizes individuals in the sports world who have demonstrated admirable strength and bravery in the face of adversity with three marquee awards: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The late Jason Collins was posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his impact on LGBTQ+ visibility in professional athletics. The award is given to a deserving member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in, ultimately impacting people worldwide. Jarron Collins accepted the award from former Arthur Ashe Awards recipient Robin Roberts on behalf of his late twin brother, Jason. He said, “The courage [Jason] showed, the way he moved in this world made him a trailblazer,” and capped off his speech by adding that he had never been prouder of Jason than in that very moment.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his extraordinary 10-year career and his lifelong impact as a symbol of resilience. Born without a right hand, Abbott did more than defy expectations; he changed the way the sports world viewed perseverance, disability, and what was possible. After accepting the award from Justin Verlander, Abbott said, “It’s important to have focus on what’s been given rather than what’s taken away, to believe in who you are in the face of great competition, in the face of great challenge. What you bring to the table is the most important thing.”

Pat McAfee and Eli Heidenreich presented U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman. In his first-ever rescue mission, at Camp Mystic, on July 4, 2025, Ruskan was the only trained responder on site for three hours – he set up triage, organized safe zones and comforted trapped children, a selfless act of voluntary grounding that directly enabled 165 rescues on a tragic day that claimed 28 lives. In his acceptance speech, he thanked all the heroes who were on the ground that day, including the campers themselves, camp counselors, pilots, Army, Air National Guard, rescue task force team and more.

The music-filled celebration came to life through a special partnership with Mass Appeal, inspired by the ‘Legend Has It’ campaign honoring the trailblazers who helped define Hip Hop. The show featured performances from the iconic DJ Premier, who was spinning throughout the night, hip-hop royalty De La Soul, critically acclaimed rapper Ghostface Killah, and the legendary Slick Rick. Additional performances from multi-Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe, and global baseball phenomenon the Savannah Bananas, rounded out the night.

During the telecast, Kevin Negandhi presented the Capital One Cup to the University of Texas Women’s and University of Michigan’s Men’s athletic programs. Awarded annually based on overall success across all Division I sports, the Capital One Cup honors the nation’s top men’s and women’s collegiate athletic programs, with each school receiving $250,000 toward their student-athlete scholarship funds.

Additional presenters included Folarin Balogun, Eileen Gu, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Kim, French Montana, Mike Tyson, and more. Attendees included Bam Adebayo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Billie Jean King, Hilary Knight, Oz Pearlman, and more.

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will also be available to stream on Thursday, July 16, on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The ESPYS helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. For more information, go to V.org.

COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2026 ESPYS WINNERS

Best Athlete – Men’s Sports – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Athlete – Women’s Sports – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete – Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

Best Record-Breaking Performance – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – broke Michael Strahan’s sack record (22.5)

Best Championship Performance – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Comeback Athlete – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best Play – OG Anunoby’s Tip-In – NBA Finals (6/10/26)

Best Team – New York Knicks, NBA

Best Single-Game Performance – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports – Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

Best Athlete With a Disability – Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

Best NFL Player – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Best MLB Player – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NHL Player – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best WNBA Player – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver – Lando Norris, F1

Best Fighter – Terence Crawford, Boxing

Best Soccer Player – Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Best Golfer – Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player – Carlos Alcaraz

Best Tunnel Fit – Lewis Hamilton

Best Sports Card – Macklin Celebrini

Best Celebration – UCLA Women’s Basketball

SPECIAL AWARDS

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Jason Collins

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Honoree: Laurie Tisch

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Jeffrey Lurie

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Baltimore Ravens

Corporate Community Impact Award: Jersey Mike’s

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Julia Howe, Kelis Armstrong, and Sam Phillips

More information on The 2026 ESPYS can be found in the official press kit. Photos can be found on ESPN Images.

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About The ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are produced by ESPN, Full Day Productions and Fanatics Studios. Follow The 2026 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

Media Contacts

ESPN:

Cecile Cross-Plummer | [email protected]

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

ABC:

Lauren Milovich | [email protected]