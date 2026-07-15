The 2026 Sports Humanitarian Awards honored Stephen Curry, Jeffrey Lurie, Laurie Tisch, the Baltimore Ravens & more

PHOTOS

Tuesday, July 14, athletes and celebrities gathered at Gotham Hall in New York City to celebrate and honor athletes, teams, leagues and members of the sports industry who use the power of sport to make a positive impact on society for the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards. All proceeds from the event, as well as the 2026 ESPYS, will once again support the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Awards, hosted by SportsCenter anchor Christine Williamson, took place as part of ESPYS week and will be featured in ESPN studio programming and during The 2026 ESPYS, airing live on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming on the ESPN App from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. The show will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards recognize those who have demonstrated an industry-wide commitment to philanthropy and public service across six major honors: Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award, Corporate Community Impact Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.

Four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his extensive community impact through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Curry, who co-founded the foundation in 2019 with his wife, Ayesha Curry, to support youth development in Oakland, California, accepted the award from President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, Lonnie Ali, saying “Oakland gave us so much love, support and energy, and this is how we are able to continue to give back to the community that has wrapped its arms around us from the very beginning back in 2009. We’re just excited to meet kids where they already are every single day, because if you invest in a child, you’re investing in everything that’s possible for their future.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce presented Philadelphia Eagles’ owner, Jeffrey Lurie, with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award, which celebrates individuals who take risks and use innovative sports-centered approaches to help the disadvantaged. Lurie was recognized for his groundbreaking leadership in autism advocacy, having contributed over $100 million through the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Lurie Autism Institute.

Laurie Tisch, co-owner of the New York Giants and Gotham FC, received the Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award for her comprehensive funding strategy highlighted by her foundation’s $10 million Play to Thrive initiative, which harnesses the power of sports to expand access, strengthen mentorship, and support underserved communities, with the primary goal of expanding girls’ access to opportunity in sports.

The Awards also honored three national recipients of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award—Julia Howe, Kelis Armstrong, and Sam Phillips—who are using the power of sport as a catalyst for change in their communities. In addition, Jersey Mike’s took home the Corporate Community Impact Award for its 50-year partnership with the Special Olympics.

To close out the evening, the Baltimore Ravens were recognized as the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for their comprehensive youth development platform, which leverages multi-million dollar investments in education, literacy, and community spaces alongside widespread organizational volunteerism. President of the Ravens, Sashi Brown, accepted the award on the team’s behalf.

Additional presenters and attendees included: Roger Goodell, Damar Hamlin, Elsa Collins and Jarron Collins, Jim Abbott, Justin Tuck, Kimberley A. Martin, Scott Ruskan, and Stuart Scott’s daughters Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott, alongside ESPN executives, Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, President of Content Burke Magnus, and Vice President of Corporate Citizenship Kevin Martinez, among others.

At the Sports Humanitarian Awards, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and ABC announced a joint effort to raise an additional $10 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation in the lead-up to Super Bowl LXI on ESPN and ABC. Thanks to key sponsors, including Fanatics, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, Salesforce, Under Armour, USTA, WNBA, and WWE/TKO, in addition to the generous donations made from this year’s ESPYS sponsors, more than $2 million has been raised. For more information on the V Foundation, go to V.org.

“In celebration of ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February, we are proud to come together with Disney and ABC to raise an additional $10 million for pediatric cancer research at the V Foundation,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “Pediatric cancer research is needed now more than ever, and we hope this campaign accelerates research, expands opportunities, and helps children and their families declare Victory Over Cancer.”

About The ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are produced by ESPN, Full Day Productions and Fanatics Studios. Follow The 2026 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use the power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

Media Contacts

SSM&L

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

ESPN:

Grayson Shirey | [email protected]

Cecile Cross-Plummer | [email protected]