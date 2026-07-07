The V Foundation for Cancer Research and ESPN announce return of annual ESPYS Week Charity Radio Auction

Two online auctions, including new eBay LIVE auction broadcast, to fund innovative cancer research

The V Foundation and ESPN will host the annual ESPYS WeekCharity Auction on eBay from July 8–15

New this year: eBay LIVE auction on July 10 featuring exclusive memorabilia and fan experiences, hosted by SportsCenter‘s Madelyn Burke and Treavor Scales .

Madelyn Burke Treavor Scales The event combines 50 auction packages and 30+ live auction items from ESPN, Disney, athletes and celebrities.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is proud to announce the return of the annual ESPYS Week Charity Radio Auction, benefiting the V Foundation. Running from July 8-15, 2026, the weeklong online event, offered exclusively on eBay, offers fans the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive memorabilia, while uniting together to fund vital cancer research.

Held in conjunction with the 2026 ESPYS on Wednesday, July 15, this year’s radio auction features an extraordinary lineup of one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive collectibles from ESPN, Disney and iconic comedians and celebrities. New this year is an hour-long live auction where participants can tune in to eBay LIVE on July 10 from 8pm-9pm EST. Hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchors Madelyn Burke and Treavor Scales, the broadcast will put fans at the center of the action as coveted entertainment memorabilia and exclusive collectibles go up for bid.

On July 10, the eBay LIVE auction broadcast will showcase over 30 exceptional auction items, further expanding the event’s offerings for fans and collectors. Highlighted packages include: VIP experience at the 2026 ESPYS, attending as a guest of host and SNL star Marcello Hernández, complete with a post-show meet-and-greet; two VIP tickets to the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, July 23-26, 2026 with two tickets to the Culinary Tip-Off Event hosted by WNBA legend Ticha Penichiero; a Muhammad Ali signed photo, an extraordinary black and white portrait of Ali at his beloved Michigan home, which is one of only two remaining from the ESPYS Collection.

Additionally, the seven-day ESPYS Radio Auction will feature 50 packages, where every bid supports lifesaving cancer research. Top auction lots available online include:

Once-in-a-lifetime 2027 NFL Draft Experience: winner will attend the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C., and take center stage by announcing an official NFL Draft pick live before a national audience. Two tickets to the live finale of Dancing with the Stars on ABC Two show tickets and a meet-and-greet with comedian Nikki Glaser. Two four-day passes to the sold-out Star Wars Celebration, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. Two star-studded Disney movie premieres, Hexed and Ice Age: Boiling Point.



“ESPN has been our ultimate teammate since day one, and we are incredibly grateful for the many ways they champion our mission and help accelerate Victory Over Cancer through groundbreaking research,” said Brandi Williams Broome, CEO of the V Foundation. “Their unwavering support empowers us to fund the boldest ideas in science – driving breakthroughs that are reshaping the future of cancer care. We are also excited to spotlight this year’s ESPYS Auction and eBay LIVE auction, which will help further engage supporters and expand the impact of our mission.”

To view the full auction catalog, place a bid from July 8-15 or to participate in the live auction on July 10, visit eBay.com/espys. Visit v.org to learn more about the V Foundation and fund game-changing cancer research and tune in to the 2026 ESPYS on ABC and streaming on the ESPN App on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

About The ESPYS

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will also stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App in pattern with ABC airings across time zones and be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will come together to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $292 million for the V Foundation over the past 30+ years. The ESPYS are produced by ESPN, Full Day Productions and Fanatics Studios. Follow The 2026 ESPYS on X/Twitter @ESPYS.

eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it’s an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 125,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world’s largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised more than $1.7 billion for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alexandra Paterson – the V Foundation for Cancer Research Communications

[email protected]

Grayson Shirey – ESPN Communications

[email protected]