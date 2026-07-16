Young stars shine as third annual NFL FLAG Championships return to Disney & ESPN platforms, July 24-26

34 games across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, Disney+, ESPN+ and more; all games available on the ESPN App and NFL+

Former and current flag football players return to commentator team, including Rebeca Landa, Phoebe Schecter, Taylor Tannebaum; Tedy Bruschi, Tom Hart and more ESPN football voices return as Kyle Brandt makes his event debut

Signature NFL FLAG event moves to Colts’ training camp home; Colts players and coaches expected to participate

The excitement, joy and energy of youth flag football will once again take center stage across Disney and ESPN platforms as the NFL FLAG Championships return for a third consecutive year from Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26. Throughout the mid-summer weekend, ESPN’s coverage will showcase the entirety of the Boys’ Under-14 and Girls’ High School tournaments—from the Round of 16 through the Championship games. In all, ESPN will present 34 games – 15 boys’, 15 girls’ and, for the first time, four total International division games, as elite youth athletes compete for national and international titles. Countries represented in the NFL Flag Championships, include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Puerto Rico, United States and Spain.

In total, a record 30 games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel and Disney XD — the most extensive linear coverage in event history. Additional platforms showcasing the NFL FLAG Championships include ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, ESPN Deportes and YouTube. All 34 games will be available on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan and NFL+ (mobile only for games also airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC).

For the first time, the NFL FLAG Championships will be held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., home of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp. More than 350 teams from across the United States and around the world will descend on the campus for the tournament, with Colts players and coaches expected to participate in the event and throughout ESPN’s coverage.

Featuring new production technology, innovative camera angles and exclusive NFL player features, fans can expect ESPN’s most immersive NFL FLAG Championships presentation yet. Throughout the weekend, fan-favorite Disney Original Movies will also be integrated across the event with exclusive broadcast content and on-site fan activations, including special screenings celebrating Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Camp Rock 3.

ESPN will welcome back three flag football experts for the entirety of the event in Rebeca Landa, Phoebe Schecter and Taylor Tannebaum. Landa is a former member of Mexico’s Women’s National Flag Football Team, while Schecter currently competes for the Great Britain Women’s National Flag Football Team. Tannebaum, an ACC Network host and reporter, played girls’ varsity high school flag football in her home state of Florida, captaining her team to a district championship during her senior year.

Joining the trio are seven additional commentators, led by Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi, who returns to the Championships after participating in the inaugural event in 2024. Returning ESPN voices Tom Hart, Wes Durham and Roy Philpott are also back, along with eight-year NFL veteran Kirk Morrison.

New in 2026, four commentators will make their NFL FLAG Championships debut. NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt and Chris Rose join ESPN’s coverage alongside ESPN college football sideline reporter Dana Boyle. Katie Feeney will also be on-site in Indiana, bringing highlights, behind-the-scenes access and stories from the NFL FLAG Championships to fans across ESPN’s social platforms.

Coverage kicks off on Friday with 16 games (Round of 16), 12 games on Saturday (Quarterfinals + International Division Semifinals and Championships) and six games on Sunday (Semifinals and Championships). A four-hour Sunday morning semifinal window on ESPN (10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) will set the stage for the girls’ and boys’ Championship games (4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), which will conclude the three-day event. Both Championship games will be available across seven platforms including ABC, NFL Network, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+.

Enhanced production showcases continued growth of flag football

The 2026 NFL FLAG Championships will feature several new production enhancements designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Referee cameras integrated into officials’ hats and mic’d-up players will provide unique in-game perspectives, while new virtual graphics, overhead drone coverage and Ronin shallow depth-of-field camera technology will further elevate the viewing experience. Throughout the tournament, NFL player feature vignettes focused on flag football will also be incorporated into the coverage, highlighting the sport’s continued growth and impact.

“The continued rise of flag football presents an incredible opportunity to showcase the sport in new and engaging ways,” said Drew Gallagher, Coordinating Producer, ESPN. “This year’s enhanced production—from referee cameras and mic’d-up players to expanded storytelling and innovative camera technology—will bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Combined with our expanded global reach and an exciting new venue, our team is proud to help introduce even more fans to the excitement of NFL FLAG and celebrate the next generation of athletes on the sport’s biggest stage.”

Coverage of the NFL Flag Championships will be available in over 125 countries, including live coverage available in Mexico, Brazil, throughout Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean. Fans in the Netherlands and the Pacific Islands will also be able to consume coverage of the event on ESPN branded networks.

Where to Watch the NFL Flag Championships – Platform Breakdown (all times ET)

Games from the Boys’ Under-14 tournament, the Girls High School division and the four International division games will be dispersed across the below 10 platforms:

ESPN: 10 games Friday – 5 p.m. Saturday – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. Sunday – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m.

10 games

ABC: Three games Saturday – 5 p.m. Sunday – 4 p.m., 5 p.m. (boys’ and girls’ championship games)

Three games

ESPN2: Three games Friday – 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Three games

NFL Network: 24 games Friday – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Saturday – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. Sunday – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

24 games

Disney XD: 10 games Friday – 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Saturday – 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Sunday – 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

10 games

Disney Channel: Two games (boys’ and girls’ Championship games) Sunday – 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two games (boys’ and girls’ Championship games)

Disney+: Two games (boys’ and girls’ Championship games) Sunday – 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Two games (boys’ and girls’ Championship games)

ESPN Deportes: Six games Sunday– 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Six games

ESPN+: 18 games across Friday-Saturday, including a Spanish-language option for the Int’l semifinals and Int’l co-ed Championship

YouTube (NFL on ESPN, SC Next channels): 18 games across Friday-Saturday

For the full, day-by-day breakdown of the NFL FLAG Championship games, see below:

FRIDAY, JULY 24 ROUND OF 16 Time Game Platform 10:00 a.m. Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 1 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 11:00 a.m. Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 2 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 1:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 3 ESPN+ / YT / NFL+ 2:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 4 ESPN+ / YT / NFL+ 2:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 5 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 3:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 6 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 5:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 7 ESPN / Disney XD / NFL+ 6:00 p.m Boys 14U Rd 16 – GM 8 ESPN2 / NFLN / NFL+ 11:00 a.m. Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 1 ESPN+ / YT / NFL+ 12:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 2 ESPN+ / YT / NFL+ 12:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 3 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 1:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 4 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 3:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 5 ESPN2 / NFL+ 4:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 6 ESPN2 / Disney XD / NFL+ 4:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 7 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 5:00 p.m Girls HS Rd 16 – GM 8 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ SATURDAY, JULY 25 QUARTERFINALS & INTERNATIONAL Time Game Platform 11:00 a.m. Boys 14U Quarterfinal 1 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 12:00 p.m Boys 14U Quarterfinal 2 ESPN / NFLN / NFL+ 1:00 p.m Boys 14U Quarterfinal 3 ESPN / NFLN / NFL+ 4:00 p.m Boys 14U Quarterfinal 4 ESPN / DISNEY XD / NFL+ 10:00 a.m. Girls HS Quarterfinal 1 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 2:00 p.m Girls HS Quarterfinal 2 ESPN / NFL+ 3:00 p.m Girls HS Quarterfinal 3 ESPN / NFL+ 5:00 p.m Girls HS Quarterfinal 4 ABC / DISNEY XD / NFLN / NFL+ 2:00 p.m International Semi 1 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 3:00 p.m International Semi 2 ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 4:00 p.m Int’l Girls Championship ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ 6:00 p.m Int’l Co-Ed Championship ESPN+ / NFLN / YT / NFL+ SUNDAY, JULY 26 SEMIFINALS & CHAMPIONSHIPS Time Game Platform 10:00 a.m. Boys 14U Semi 1 ESPN / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY XD / NFLN / NFL+ 11:00 a.m. Boys 14U Semi 2 ESPN / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY XD / NFLN / NFL+ 4:00 p.m Boys 14U Championship ABC / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY+ / DISNEY XD / DISNEY CHANNEL / NFLN / NFL+ 12:00 p.m. Girls HS Semi 1 ESPN / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY XD / NFLN / NFL+ 1:00 p.m Girls HS Semi 2 ESPN / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY XD / NFLN / NFL+ 5:00 p.m Girls HS Championship ABC / ESPN DEPORTES / DISNEY+ / DISNEY XD / DISNEY CHANNEL / NFLN / NFL+

Commentator assignments for each division include:

HS Girls: Bruschi, Hart, Schecter and Boyle; Philpott and Landa

Bruschi, Hart, Schecter and Boyle; Philpott and Landa Boys 14U: Rose, Brandt and Tannebaum; Durham and Morrison

Rose, Brandt and Tannebaum; Durham and Morrison International: Philpott, Schecter and Landa

Philpott, Schecter and Landa Spanish-language: Pablo Viruega and Carlos “Tapa” Nava (ESPN Deportes and ESPN+)

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Camp Rock 3 join NFL FLAG Championships across Disney platforms

Throughout the tournament, Disney Entertainment Television will bring an immersive presence to the NFL FLAG Championships across on-site, linear and social integrations. Families attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy special screenings celebrating Descendants and Camp Rock. Movies include Descendants: The Rise of Red, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Additionally, viewers tuning into Saturday’s broadcast will get an exclusive first look at Camp Rock 3 ahead of its Disney Channel premiere on August 13. Across social, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland stars Alexandro Byrd and Kiara Romero will introduce fans to the game of flag football through custom content designed to connect Disney Channel audiences with the excitement of the Championships.

Families and fans can register for free entry to the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships Presented by Toyota. Registration is available by downloading the NFL OnePass app or visiting NFLFlag.com/championships.

More on ESPN and NFL FLAG Championships

ESPN enters its third year as the founding media partner of the NFL FLAG Championships, airing the inaugural event in July of 2024 following the rights agreement announcement in February 2024. The event serves as an additional signature event on ESPN’s extensive year-round NFL calendar.

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Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])