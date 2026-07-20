ESPN8: The Ocho returns for its 10th Anniversary August 6-9

The Ocho is back for its 10th and most action packed year-to-date, taking over ESPN platforms from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 9, with 74.5 hours of thrilling, unexpected and unconventional sports.

This year’s event will feature 23 new competitions, along with returning fan-favorites such as Ultimate Frisbee, Cornhole and Slippery Stairs, airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App. For the second year in a row, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will serve as the central hub of Ocho activity on Friday, Aug. 7, hosting 10 live competitions and The Ocho Show on Friday, Aug. 7, bringing viewers even closer to the energy of The Ocho experience.

Returning to The Ocho for the fourth consecutive year, the Savannah Bananas will delight audiences with their uniquely entertaining twist on baseball. This year, The Ocho will include a two-game series against The Loco Beach Coconuts at the iconic Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins (Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN). More information on ESPN’s summer of Banana Ball can be found here.

In addition to the Bananas on ESPN and adding to the energy on Friday night, ESPN2 will also be bringing fans two Ocho classics – Slippery Stairs and a screening of the movie that started it all, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Saturday night will feature a wacky wall-to-wall compilation of seldom-seen sports on ESPN2.

Opening night kicks off with furry free-spirited fun

The Ocho officially launches on August 6 with a slate of over-the-top competitions airing on ESPN2, including:

Red Bull Spin Off: DC (7-7:30 p.m.) Red Bull Spin Off is a high-energy challenge where teams of two create custom-made bicycles and attempt to cross the finish line on a floating racetrack. Balance, brains, and bravery are required.

Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (8:30-9 p.m.) Get ready for the cutest and most unpredictable event of the year as the country’s fastest corgis race for the 2026 championship trophy.

Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League (11-12 a.m.) The 2026 Blackbird Cup showcases Canada’s elite inline hockey players as the top franchises in the Alberta Professional Roller Hockey League battle for the ultimate championship trophy for the second consecutive year. This fast-paced postseason tournament culminates in a high-stakes final from Sherwood Park, Alberta.

The full slate of Ocho sports can be found below.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Remains the Home for Wild Sports

On Friday, Aug. 7, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. will transform into The Ocho’s live-action headquarters, featuring more than 11 hours of original programming. Ten unique competitions – including Slippery Stairs, Popdarts, Pop-A-Shot and the Housekeeping Games – will take place on-site.



The live events at ESPN Wide World of Sports are free to attend for the general public and Ocho merchandise will be available for purchase. Click here for the schedule to learn how to attend this can’t miss event.

Going Bananas for the Bananas

After bringing insane baseball plays, trick plays and choreographed dances to fans on Friday night, the Savannah Bananas will be back for a second night against the rival Coconuts on Saturday, Aug. 8 (8-9:30 p.m., ESPN).

This two-game series marks the 20th and 21st Savannah Bananas games of the season on ESPN platforms, continuing the team’s rise as a must-see sensation.

New sports make Ocho debut

This year, The Ocho is set to introduce 23 never-before-seen competitions to fans. From creative showdowns to pure athletic absurdity, highlights include:

Combat Archery All Stars: Presented by ICAA

ISSA Housekeeping Games

Broom Hockey Championship

Paddle Smash World Championship

Fire Department Racing

Death Diving League

Bronco Off Course, Desert Scramble

Optima Moto Rodeo

Blaster Tag Invitational

Brewskee-Ball: Legends of the Lane

Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby

United Grid League – New York Wolves vs Tampa Bay Brigade

The Goodyear Blimp Tri in the Sky

Red Bull Soapbox Race Denver

Red Bull Spin Off DC

Red Bull Flugtag Dallas

Red Bull Non-Stock 600

Hacky Sack 2026 Championship

Pumpkin Toss

Nok Hockey

Bare Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars

Two Goalies All Goalie Game

Great Bahamian Crab Races



The Ocho celebrates its 10th Anniversary

What began as a playful nod to the fictional ESPN8 channel from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story has grown into one of ESPN’s most distinctive annual programming events. The Ocho was created to celebrate the fun, passion and personality of sports that rarely get a national spotlight, giving fans a chance to discover competitions that are as entertaining as they are unexpected. Its continued success comes from that same spirit of discovery: each year, The Ocho introduces new sports, welcomes back fan favorites and leans into the joy of competition in all its forms. Over the past decade, the event has evolved from a one-day programming stunt into a multi-day, multi-platform celebration with live events, studio coverage, streaming access and fan experiences, turning a movie-inspired joke into a beloved showcase for the wonderfully unconventional side of sports.



“The Ocho has carved out a real place in our portfolio over the past decade, it fits perfectly as this one-of-a-kind event that no one else can do quite like we can. Twenty-three sports making their Ocho debut this year, the Savannah Bananas back in prime time on ESPN, and ten live competitions at ESPN Wide World of Sports, that’s not an anniversary event, that’s a statement about what this franchise has become,” said Christopher Solomon, Coordinator, ESPN Programming.

Fans can look forward to two screenings of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story in honor of the 10-year anniversary of The Ocho. The first screening will air on August 7 on ESPN2 (9-10:30 p.m.) and the second on August 9 on ESPN2 (4-5:30 p.m.).

Full 2026 Ocho on ESPN schedule below.

Watch trailer here: https://bit.ly/4vHZ05x

All of ESPN. All in One Place

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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