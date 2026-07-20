Welcome to the new ESPN Press Room Beta

Your one stop home for everything ESPN, including ESPN Front Row’s full 15-year archive. Explore, send feedback to espnpr@espn.com and thank you for your interest in ESPN.

ESPN8: The Ocho returns for its 10th Anniversary August 6-9

Watch trailer here: https://bit.ly/4vHZ05x

Press Release

July 20, 2026

Author

Abigail Moynihan

Copy Text to ClipboardScroll to Schedule(s)

Summary

    • Tenth anniversary event features 74.5 hours of content across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and streaming on the ESPN App

    • Hacky Sack 2026 Championship, Weiner Dog Races, Great Bahamian Crab Races and Bare-Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars among 23 sports to make Ocho debut

    • ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort to host 10 live events and The Ocho Show hosted by Cristina Alexander and Phil Murphy

    • The Savannah Bananas live in prime time on ESPN from Minneapolis, Friday Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8

The Ocho is back for its 10th and most action packed year-to-date, taking over ESPN platforms from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 9, with 74.5 hours of thrilling, unexpected and unconventional sports. 

This year’s event will feature 23 new competitions, along with returning fan-favorites such as Ultimate Frisbee, Cornhole and Slippery Stairs, airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App.  For the second year in a row, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will serve as the central hub of Ocho activity on Friday, Aug. 7, hosting 10 live competitions and The Ocho Show on Friday, Aug. 7, bringing viewers even closer to the energy of The Ocho experience. 

Returning to The Ocho for the fourth consecutive year, the Savannah Bananas will delight audiences with their uniquely entertaining twist on baseball. This year, The Ocho will include a two-game series against The Loco Beach Coconuts at the iconic Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins (Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN). More information on ESPN’s summer of Banana Ball can be found here

In addition to the Bananas on ESPN and adding to the energy on Friday night, ESPN2 will also be bringing fans two Ocho classics – Slippery Stairs and a screening of the movie that started it all, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Saturday night will feature a wacky wall-to-wall compilation of seldom-seen sports on ESPN2. 

Opening night kicks off with furry free-spirited fun  
The Ocho officially launches on August 6 with a slate of over-the-top competitions airing on ESPN2, including: 

  • Red Bull Spin Off: DC (7-7:30 p.m.) Red Bull Spin Off is a high-energy challenge where teams of two create custom-made bicycles and attempt to cross the finish line on a floating racetrack. Balance, brains, and bravery are required. 
  • Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (8:30-9 p.m.) Get ready for the cutest and most unpredictable event of the year as the country’s fastest corgis race for the 2026 championship trophy. 
  • Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League (11-12 a.m.) The 2026 Blackbird Cup showcases Canada’s elite inline hockey players as the top franchises in the Alberta Professional Roller Hockey League battle for the ultimate championship trophy for the second consecutive year. This fast-paced postseason tournament culminates in a high-stakes final from Sherwood Park, Alberta.  

The full slate of Ocho sports can be found below. 

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Remains the Home for Wild Sports 
On Friday, Aug. 7, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. will transform into The Ocho’s live-action headquarters, featuring more than 11 hours of original programming. Ten unique competitions – including Slippery Stairs, Popdarts, Pop-A-Shot and the Housekeeping Games – will take place on-site. 
 
The live events at ESPN Wide World of Sports are free to attend for the general public and Ocho merchandise will be available for purchase. Click here for the schedule to learn how to attend this can’t miss event. 

Going Bananas for the Bananas  
After bringing insane baseball plays, trick plays and choreographed dances to fans on Friday night, the Savannah Bananas will be back for a second night against the rival Coconuts on Saturday, Aug. 8 (8-9:30 p.m., ESPN). 

This two-game series marks the 20th and 21st Savannah Bananas games of the season on ESPN platforms, continuing the team’s rise as a must-see sensation.  

New sports make Ocho debut 
This year, The Ocho is set to introduce 23 never-before-seen competitions to fans. From creative showdowns to pure athletic absurdity, highlights include:  

  • Combat Archery All Stars: Presented by ICAA 
  • ISSA Housekeeping Games 
  • Broom Hockey Championship  
  • Paddle Smash World Championship  
  • Fire Department Racing  
  • Death Diving League 
  • Bronco Off Course, Desert Scramble 
  • Optima Moto Rodeo 
  • Blaster Tag Invitational  
  • Brewskee-Ball: Legends of the Lane  
  • Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby  
  • United Grid League – New York Wolves vs Tampa Bay Brigade
  • The Goodyear Blimp Tri in the Sky  
  • Red Bull Soapbox Race Denver 
  • Red Bull Spin Off DC 
  • Red Bull Flugtag Dallas 
  • Red Bull Non-Stock 600 
  • Hacky Sack 2026 Championship  
  • Pumpkin Toss 
  • Nok Hockey 
  • Bare Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars 
  • Two Goalies All Goalie Game 
  • Great Bahamian Crab Races 

 
The Ocho celebrates its 10th Anniversary 
What began as a playful nod to the fictional ESPN8 channel from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story has grown into one of ESPN’s most distinctive annual programming events. The Ocho was created to celebrate the fun, passion and personality of sports that rarely get a national spotlight, giving fans a chance to discover competitions that are as entertaining as they are unexpected. Its continued success comes from that same spirit of discovery: each year, The Ocho introduces new sports, welcomes back fan favorites and leans into the joy of competition in all its forms. Over the past decade, the event has evolved from a one-day programming stunt into a multi-day, multi-platform celebration with live events, studio coverage, streaming access and fan experiences, turning a movie-inspired joke into a beloved showcase for the wonderfully unconventional side of sports.  
 

“The Ocho has carved out a real place in our portfolio over the past decade, it fits perfectly as this one-of-a-kind event that no one else can do quite like we can. Twenty-three sports making their Ocho debut this year, the Savannah Bananas back in prime time on ESPN, and ten live competitions at ESPN Wide World of Sports, that’s not an anniversary event, that’s a statement about what this franchise has become,” said Christopher Solomon, Coordinator, ESPN Programming. 

Fans can look forward to two screenings of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story in honor of the 10-year anniversary of The Ocho. The first screening will air on August 7 on ESPN2 (9-10:30 p.m.) and the second on August 9 on ESPN2 (4-5:30 p.m.). 

Full 2026 Ocho on ESPN schedule below.

Watch trailer here: https://bit.ly/4vHZ05x 

All of ESPN. All in One Place

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.  

 

-30-

Date  Time  ESPN  ESPN2  ESPNU 
Thu, Aug 6 

 

 7 p.m.    Red Bull Spin Off: DC   
7:30 p.m.  Red Bull Soapbox Race: Denver 
8 p.m.   T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs 
8:30 p.m.   2026 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs 
9 p.m.   Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby 
9:30 p.m.   NuLu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships 
10 p.m.   Great Bahamian Crab Races 
10:30 p.m.   2026 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves 
11 p.m. 

 

 2026 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League  
Fri, Aug 7  Midnight  National Ball Hockey League: 2025 Tier 1 Championship  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 12:30 a.m.  
1 a.m.   2026 Golden Tee Golf World Championship 
1:30 a.m.   Stern Pro Circuit Heads-Up Pinball Invitational 
2 a.m.  Death Diving League – World Tour 2025 – Arendal  
2:30 a.m.  
3 a.m.  Diving Chess: Duel in the Depths (re air) 
3:30 a.m.   NHRL Prime Time Robot Fighting (re air) 
4 a.m.   NTPA Unlimited Pulling Tractors (re air) 
4:30 a.m.  Grass Drag Racing Season Opener (re air) 
5 a.m.   2025 Golden Tee Golf World Championships (re air) 
5:30 a.m.   FlingGolf: LFC-5 Longest FlingShot Championship (re air) 
6 a.m.   2026 National Putting Tour’s “The Putting Zone Shootout” 
6:30 a.m.   IJRU 2025 World Jump Rope Championships  
7 a.m.   Bike Polo Championship Presented by Legacy Pro Sports 
7:30 a.m.   Broom Hockey Championship 
8 a.m.   Bottlesbee Pro Tour Presented by Gronk Fitness 
8:30 a.m.  PaddleSmash World Championship 
9 a.m.   The National Beach Tennis Invitational presented by SXY 
9:30 a.m.   The Donk Toss World Championships 
10 a.m.   2026 Big League Wiffle Ball World Series* 
10:30 a.m.  
11 a.m.   Donk Toss Bikini Island Challenge* 
11:30 a.m.  
Noon  Turf Wars Adult Kickball | Battle of The Stars* 
12:30 p.m.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
1 p.m.  The Ocho Show 
1:30 p.m.  
2 p.m.   2026 Roofball U.S. Open* 
2:30 p.m.  
3 p.m.   Combat Archery All Stars: Presented by ICAA* 
3:30 p.m.  
4 p.m.   2026 Housekeeping Games* 
4:30 p.m.  
5 p.m.   USA vs Canada Dodgeball Showcase* 
5:30 p.m.  
6 p.m.   The Popdarts Championship presented by APL* 
6:30 p.m.  
7 p.m.   Pop-A-Shot 2026 National Championship* 
7:30 p.m.  
8 p.m.   Bananas vs. Coconuts (Target Field)   Slippery Stairs: Primetime Chaos Tour* 
8:30 p.m.  
9 p.m.   Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 

 
9:30 p.m.  
10 p.m.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
10:30 p.m.  
11 p.m.   World Juggling Federation Championships presented by SkillCon 
11:30 p.m.  
Sat, Aug 8  Midnight  The World Series of Armwrestling Season 4 Finals 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 12:30 a.m.  
1 a.m.  Hollywood Steinholding Invitational 

 
1:30 a.m.  
2 a.m.   Big League Chew presents: 2025 National Bubble Gum Blowing Championship (re-air) 
2:30 a.m.   WJF 20 – The Ultimate Overall Championship (Juggling) (re-air) 
3 a.m.  
3:30 a.m.   2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship (re- air) 
4 a.m.   Padel Ping Pong Championship (re-air) 
4:30 a.m.   Major League Table Tennis Showcase (re-air) 
5 a.m.  
5:30 a.m.   2022 Speed Chess Championship Final presented by Chess.com (re-air) 
6 a.m.   Freestyle Chess Grand Slam – Paris Final: Best Of Show (re-air) 
6:30 a.m.   Microsoft Excel World Championship 2024 Finals (re-air) 
7 a.m.   Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals  
7:30 a.m.   USA Jigsaw Nationals presented by Ravensburger 
8 a.m.   Diving Chess: World Tour 
8:30 a.m.   Fire Department Racing 
9 a.m.   Brewskee-Ball: Legends of the Lane 
9:30 a.m.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Hacky Sack 2026 Championship   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
10:00 a.m.   Blaster Tag Invitational 
10:30 a.m.  
11 a.m.   Bullshooter Invitational V 
11:30 a.m. 
Noon  2026 U.S. Ultimate Championships 
12:30 p.m. 
1 p.m. 
1:30 p.m. 
2 p.m.   United Grid League – New York Wolves vs Tampa Bay Brigade 
2:30 p.m.  
3 p.m.   The World Axe and Knife Throwing Championship IX 
3:30 p.m.  
4 p.m.   2026 OmegaBall Men’s Championship 
4:30 p.m.  
5 p.m.   IJRU 2025 World Jump Rope Championships – Freestyle Sprint 
5:30 p.m.   Regularly Scheduled Programming 
6 p.m.  
6:30 p.m.  
7 p.m.  
7:30 p.m.   Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby (re-air) 
8 p.m.   Bananas vs. Coconuts (Target Field)  Fling Golf Lowcountry Open 
8 p.m.   Pro Paintball 3v3 National Championship 
9 p.m.   Red Bull Flugtag: Dallas 
9:30 p.m.   Red Bull Non-Stock 600 
10 p.m.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 The Goodyear Blimp Tri in the Sky 
10:30 p.m.   Bare Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars 
11 p.m.   Two Goalies All Goalie Game 
11:30 p.m.   The 2026 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament  
Sun, Aug 9  Midnight  2026 Nok Hockey Championship 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 12:30 a.m.   Pumpkin Sling Championship 
1 a.m.   T-Rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs (re-air) 
1:30 a.m.  2026 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (re-air) 
2 a.m.   2026 Housekeeping Games (re-air) 
2 a.m.  
3 a.m.   Regularly Scheduled Programming 
3:30 a.m.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
4 a.m.  
4:30 a.m.  
5 a.m.  
5:30 a.m.   World Axe & Knife Throwing Championship 2025 (re-air) 
6 a.m.  
6:30 a.m.   2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag (re-air) 
7 a.m.  
7:30 a.m.   Extreme Archery 2026 Championship by Archery Tag 
8 a.m.   Slippery Stairs: Primetime Chaos Tour (re-air) 
8:30 a.m.  
9 a.m.   WFT World Championships of Foosball 
9:30 a.m.  
10 a.m.   Optima Moto Rodeo 
10:30 a.m.  
11 a.m.   Bronco Off Course, Desert Scramble 
11:30 a.m. 
Noon  ACL World Championships 2026 – Trick Shot Challenge 
12:30 p.m.  
1 p.m.   ACL World Championships 2026 – Pro Teams Championship 
1:30 p.m.  
2 p.m.   2026 U.S. Open Ultimate Championships 

  

  

 

 

 ACL World Championships 2026 – Pro Singles Finals & Mixed Doubles Finals 
2:30 p.m.  
3 p.m.  
3:30 p.m.  
4 p.m.   Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 

  

  

 

 

 ACL World Championships 2026 – Pro Invitational 
4:30 p.m.  
5 p.m.  
5:30 p.m.  
Key: 
BOLD = Sports making Ocho Debut 
* = Live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 