ESPN Presents 18 Consecutive Hours of Coverage on College Football Playoff Semifinal Saturday

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Headline the Day

College GameDay Built by the Home Depot Live from Glendale, Ariz.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Kicks off Day’s New Year’s Six Slate; Camping World Bowl Airs on ABC

ESPN is the place to be on College Football Playoff Semifinal Saturday as the network provides more than 18 hours of college football content including MegaCast productions of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff for the Peach Bowl, featuring No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, is at 4 p.m. ET with the Fiesta Bowl, featuring No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson, at 8 p.m. Coverage surrounding the games starts the day in the early morning and continues well after the final whistle and includes the kickoff to the New Year’s Six slate with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 10 Penn State and No. 16 Memphis at noon.

The day begins with the 7 a.m. edition of SportsCenter, anchored by Randy Scott and Michele Steele. The two will be joined from Atlanta by Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow, and by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack from Glendale.

At 9 a.m., College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from inside State Farm Stadium—home of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Host Rece Davis will be joined by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor, with contributions from Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Tom Rinaldi, Mark Sanchecz, Jonathan Vilma and Gene Wojciechowski. Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer will anchor segments from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the site of the Peach Bowl, during the show.

In addition to the latest news and reports around the four participating CFP teams, College GameDay features include:

Total Recall: In three seasons at Oklahoma, head coach Lincoln Riley has won three Big 12 Championships, and his team has reached the playoff in each of those seasons. However, Riley’s legend isn’t just confined to Saturdays. He is virtually unbeatable on Tuesdays too when, on his radio show, he is given a game situation and is asked to recall and explain the play. Wojciechowski reports.

Joe and Jimmy- Back in August, Jimmy Burrow, father of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, told his son that this season would be different. It would be the first fall in 51 years that Jimmy wasn’t playing or coaching football. Why? He retired to watch every one of Joe’s snaps in person. It was a decision that bonded father and son during a season neither will ever forget. Rinaldi reports.

Trevor’s Time- Taylor sits down with Trevor Lawrence to talk dealing with high expectations, the perception of the Tigers and why the only award that matters to him is another College Football Playoff National Championship.

Chase Young- The Ohio State defensive end explains how an edge rusher can impact the game faster than others, the art of the strip sack and the quarterbacks—past and present—he would most like to sack. Rinaldi reports.

2019 in Pictures –The best images, sounds, and moments from a memorable 2019 season.

The New Year’s Six begins following College GameDay, as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 10 Penn State and No. 16 Memphis (Noon ET) leads into the CFP semifinals. Also at noon, No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa state in the Camping World Bowl on ABC. Immediately following the conclusion of the Nittany Lions and Tigers’ faceoff, Barrie, Galloway and Palmer will be live from Mercedes Benz Stadium with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl pre-game show. Also available prior to kickoff is the College Football Show—available digitally on Twitter, the ESPN App and more beginning at 3 p.m.—hosted by Mike Golic Jr. and Jason Fitz, joined by Jon Beason, Harry Douglas and a host of others including Desmond Howard, Roddy Jones, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, David Pollack, Mark Sanchez, Trevor Scales and Jonathan Vilma.

Following the conclusion of the Peach Bowl, coverage will shift back to Arizona as Rece Davis, Howard and Pollack will be live from State Farm Stadium with the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl pre-game show.

Following the Fiesta Bowl, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will re-cap the day with marquee interviews and analysis in addition to providing a first look at the College Football Playoff Championship match-up.

In addition to the extensive coverage available on ESPN, ACC Network and SEC Network will both have conference centric coverage as No. 3 Clemson hails from the ACC and No. 1 LSU from the SEC.

Further details on ACC Network coverage can be found here.

Further details on SEC Network coverage can be found

