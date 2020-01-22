ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Disney XD Present the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Photos via ESPN Images

The AFC vs. NFC All-Star Game will be Live on All Four Networks – Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

The NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will Debut on ESPN – Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

For the second year in a row, the NFL Pro Bowl will be televised live across four networks as ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Disney XD combine to present the AFC vs. NFC All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Televised for the 16th year on ESPN and 25th on ABC, the NFL Pro Bowl will also be available via the ESPN app.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, reporter Lisa Salters and NFL officiating analyst John Parry will call the game for ESPN, ABC and Disney XD, while play-by-play announcer Ciro Procuna, analyst Pablo Viruega and reporter John Sutcliffe will describe the action in Spanish for ESPN Deportes.

This year’s telecast will feature in-game audio of all the Pro Bowl quarterbacks. Play calls from both teams – on offense and defense – will be available to the production team in real time to bring fans closer to the action on the field. Other planned elements also include continued testing of 8K technology.

ESPN International and its affiliated networks will present the Pro Bowl live to more than 77 million households in 94 countries and territories throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Canada, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Malta and Cyprus as well as Sub Saharan Africa. Commentary and analysis will be presented in five languages — English, French, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish.

Postseason NFL Countdown – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN and ABC:

Leading into the game, Suzy Kolber will host a Pro Bowl edition of Postseason NFL Countdown at 1 p.m. ET on both ESPN and ABC. On site at Camping World Stadium, Kolber will be joined by NFL analysts Randy Moss and Louis Riddick and Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN:

ESPN and Disney XD will also televise the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which features the Precision Passing, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball competitions. Tessitore, McFarland and Salters will call the event from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Skills Showdown debuts Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also air on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. ET on Disney XD.

NFL Live, SportsCenter and More Pro Bowl Week Content from Orlando:

In celebration of Pro Bowl Week, ESPN will also televise two Pro Bowl editions of NFL Live and provide daily SportsCenter segments from Orlando. ESPN’s digital and social media platforms will cover Pro Bowl festivities and game day action too. Details:

NFL Live with host Wendi Nix and NFL analysts Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich will originate from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex today and Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. ET.

with host Wendi Nix and NFL analysts Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich will originate from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex today and Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. ET. SportsCenter will include reports from Orlando with Dianna Russini, Cruz and Ninkovich today through Sunday.

will include reports from Orlando with Dianna Russini, Cruz and Ninkovich today through Sunday. On ESPN Deportes , a special edition of SportsCenter will lead into the game at 2 p.m. ET.

, a special edition of SportsCenter will lead into the game at 2 p.m. ET. ESPN3 , available on the ESPN App, will once again live stream NFL FLAG Championships from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. On Saturday, Jan. 25, nine- and 10-year-old coeds play at 1:50 p.m. ET followed by 13- and 14-year-old girls at 2:30 p.m. ET and 11- and 12-year-old coeds at 3:15 p.m. ET.

, available on the ESPN App, will once again live stream NFL FLAG Championships from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. On Saturday, Jan. 25, nine- and 10-year-old coeds play at 1:50 p.m. ET followed by 13- and 14-year-old girls at 2:30 p.m. ET and 11- and 12-year-old coeds at 3:15 p.m. ET. ESPN’s NFL Nation will cover the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown and the game on Sunday. Reporters Mike DiRocco and Jenna Laine will check in with players and post photos and video from Orlando.

will cover the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown and the game on Sunday. Reporters Mike DiRocco and Jenna Laine will check in with players and post photos and video from Orlando. ESPN’s social media team will produce fun, original content throughout the week highlighting Pro Bowl players’ personalities hosted by Adam Schefter’s 11-year-old daughter, Dylan Schefter, mic’d up moments from Jamal Adams (New York Jets), Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), and Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), and pre-game access and game day takeovers on Sunday.

ESPN Pro Bowl Schedule:

DATE TIME (ET) SHOW NETWORK(S) Wed, Jan 22 7-10 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN/ESPN2 12-1:30 p.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 1:30-3 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN Thu, Jan 23 7-10 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN/ESPN2 12-1:30 p.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 1:30-3 p.m. NFL Live ESPN 9-10 p.m. Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN Fri, Jan 24 7-10 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN/ESPN2 12-1:30 p.m. SportsCenter* ESPN Sat, Jan 25 7-9 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 10-11 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 1:50-4 p.m. NFL FLAG Championships ESPN3 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPNEWS Sun, Jan 26 7-8 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 1-2:45 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown presented by Snickers ESPN

ABC 2-3 p.m. Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Disney XD 2-3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Deportes 2:45-3 p.m. Progressive Pro Bowl Kickoff ESPN

ABC 3-6 p.m. 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ABC

Disney XD 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN

*Segments from site

-30-