ESPN’s Special Four-Hour Postseason NFL Countdown Previews SBLIV on Super Bowl Sunday

Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder Host Preview of Chiefs-49ers from Miami

Special Guest Analyst Sean McVay Joins Countdown a Year after Leading Los Angeles Rams to SBLIII

Team Reports by Josina Anderson (49ers) and Sal Paolantonio (Chiefs)

ESPN will present a special four-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown to preview Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. Hosted by Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder, Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) will originate from two primary locations – Hard Rock Stadium and at Lummus Park (11th and Ocean Drive) on South Beach.

Kolber will host from the stadium with Steve Young, Louis Riddick, special guest analyst and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, and NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Ponder will co-host the program joined by analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan from Lummus Park.

Josina Anderson (49ers) and Sal Paolantonio (Chiefs) will have live team updates and reports, while Jeff Darlington will provide additional reporting from Miami.

Highlights of Postseason NFL Countdown features by quarter-hour (all times ET, subject to change):

The Tight End Belt (10:15 a.m.): Two of the game’s best tight ends, the 49ers’ George Kittle and Chiefs’ Travis Kelce have spent the 2019 NFL season battling for The Tight End Belt. Both have electric personalities that extend far beyond the field and now face off with the ultimate prize on the line. According to Kelce, the winner of the game on Super Bowl LIV Sunday will decide the real champion of the belt. (Producer: Courtney Smith)

Mamba Mentality (10:45 a.m.): In a tribute to Kobe Bryant, NFL greats who spent time or admired Kobe from a afar talk about the NBA legend’s reach and impact on them. (Producers: Tory Zawacki Roy and Scott Harves)

Kyle Shanahan Conversation – Part II (11:15 a.m.): In part II of his conversation with Chris Berman, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reflects on his memories as a 15 year-old ball boy for the SBXXIX champion 49ers, where his father, Mike, was the offensive coordinator. Shanahan also shares the lessons he learned from losing SBLI to the Patriots as offensive coordinator after the Falcons built a 28-3 lead. (Producer: Eric Feinstein)

“It took me some time to get over it and you never fully get over it, but I also know it didn’t kill me. And I also know that it made me stronger. And that’s what I say to all our players. That’s the worst that can happen, I’ll be all right. So there’s nothing to fear. Let’s go do it.” – Shanahan on losing Super Bowl LI

NFL – The First 100 Years (12:15 p.m.): For 100 years, the National Football League has provided fans with some of the most memorable moments in sports history. From Red Grange to Tom Brady. The Immaculate Reception to The Philly Special. Countdown celebrates the players, coaches and moments that have made the game so special with iconic images and sound bites that define the First 100 Years in America’s top professional sport. (Producer: Gavin Cote)

Deebo Samuel (12:30 p.m.): 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is named after a character portrayed in Ice Cube’s hit movie Friday, Michelle Beisner Buck reports. Ice Cube, the American rapper, actor and director, is featured in the story. (Producer: Dale Mauldin)

Richard Sherman Conversation (1:00 p.m.): 49ers All-Pro CB Richard Sherman, who ranks among the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, will play in his third Super Bowl after leading the vaunted Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense to back-to-back appearances in Super Bowls XLVIII and XLIX. In a conversation with ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson, Sherman compares the 49ers defense to his former Seahawks squads and discusses his recent social media spat with Darrelle Revis. Excerpt (Producer: Harry Hawkings)

Jimmy Garoppolo Conversation (1:15 p.m.): Hall of Fame QB and ESPN analyst Steve Young, the last 49ers quarterback to win a Super Bowl, sat with Jimmy Garoppolo to discuss the 49ers offense and its “whatever-it-takes” attitude on the verge of the Super Bowl. Excerpt (Producer: Kris Schwartz)

Patrick Mahomes Conversation (1:30): In a one-on-one conversation with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes describes how he plans to raise the bar and make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing in the Super Bowl happen more times during his career. Excerpt (Producer: Meghan Robinson)

Additional elements:

Countdown will feature vignettes of key players from the Super Bowl LIV teams, including:

Patrick Mahomes as a dual-threat quarterback

Kyle Shanahan’s swag

Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy

Nick Bosa’s shrug sack celebration

ESPN Super Bowl LIV Sunday Shows:

TIME (ET) SHOW & LOCATION NETWORK(S) 6:30-7 a.m. NFL Matchup Trey Wingo, Matt Bowen and Greg Cosell ESPN2 (re-air 7:30 p.m.) 9-10 a.m. SportsCenter (South Beach) ESPN 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown Hard Rock Stadium: Suzy Kolber, special guest analyst Sean McVay, Steve Young, Louis Riddick, NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter South Beach: Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan ESPN 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Countdown to Kickoff with Matt Jones, Myron Medcalf and Geoff Schwartz ESPN Radio 4-7 p.m. Super Pre-Game Show with Matt Schick and Bobby Carpenter ESPN Radio 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Super Post-Game Show with Anthony Stalter, Mike Tannenbaum and Ben Hartsock ESPN Radio 10:30-11:30 p.m. NFL PrimeTime (Hard Rock Stadium) Chris Berman, Randy Moss and Steve Young ESPN 11:30-12:30 p.m. SportsCenter with SVP* (guests from Hard Rock Stadium) ESPN

NFL PrimeTime with Chris Berman (ESPN, 10:30 p.m.)

Chris Berman, covering his 38th Super Bowl, will host the post-Super Bowl LIV NFL PrimeTime on the field from Hard Rock Stadium immediately following the game with Pro Football Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Steve Young. The one-hour program will include highlights, interviews, analysis and more.

