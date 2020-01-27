Sean McVay to Join ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Photos via ESPN Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will be a special guest analyst on ESPN’s four-hour Postseason NFL Countdown pregame show for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. McVay, who led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII a year ago, will join host Suzy Kolber, analysts Louis Riddick and Steve Young and Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

McVay, the 2017 NFL Coach of the Year, has led the Rams to a pair of division titles and a 33-15 record in his first three seasons as an NFL head coach. A year ago, his Rams represented the NFC against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

“I’m very honored and excited to serve as a guest analyst with ESPN for their pregame coverage of the Super Bowl,” said McVay. “I look forward to helping provide an in-depth look at both teams and highlight the specific matchups and schemes from a coaching perspective that have been instrumental in both the Chiefs and 49ers earning a chance to play for a world title.”

Added Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production: “Sean knows exactly what it’s like coaching in the Super Bowl having done it just a year ago, and he is very familiar with the division rival 49ers as well as the Chiefs. We are excited that one of the brightest minds in football will join Countdown‘s biggest show of the year on Super Bowl Sunday.”

In addition to the stadium set led by Kolber, Sam Ponder will co-host Countdown from ESPN’s Lummus Park set location on South Beach with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan. Reporters Sal Paolantonio (Chiefs) and Josina Anderson (49ers) will also have the latest updates on the teams.

ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown is averaging 1,432,000 viewers during the NFL Playoffs (five shows), a 16 percent increase from a year ago.

