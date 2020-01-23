ESPN’s Multi-Platform Coverage of Super Bowl LIV Includes 70+ Hours of Original Programming from Miami

PHOTOS via ESPN Images
SCHEDULE via ESPN Press Room
- Live Shows Originating from ESPN’s South Beach Set, the Clevelander and Radio Row
- ESPN will present Super Bowl LIV live to more than 78 million households in 109 countries and territories
ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers – kicks off Monday, Jan. 27, with more than 70 hours of original programming from Miami. Fans are invited to watch live editions of Get Up!, SportsCenter, NFL Live, Postseason NFL Countdown and more from ESPN’s main set at Lummus Park on South Beach (1144 Ocean Dr., across from Victor Hotel) and First Take and PTI (from the Clevelander). ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the brand new First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz and The Will Cain Show (all at Radio Row) will also originate from Miami leading up to the big game.
ESPN TV Shows Originating from Miami:
- Get Up! (Wed.-Fri, 8-10 a.m. ET): Mike Greenberg will host the two-hour morning show from ESPN’s main set in South Beach with Laura Rutledge. They will be joined by analysts Bobby Carpenter, Ryan Clark, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Rex Ryan and Marcus Spears, Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and a variety of guests – including Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) and Von Miller (Denver Broncos).
- First Take (Wed-Fri, 10 a.m.-noon ET): ESPN’s popular morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose will be live from the Clevelander in Miami. The show, which is free and open to the public with doors opening at 8:30 a.m., will welcome a full lineup of sports and entertainment guests including Saquon Barkley, Adam Thielen, Christian McCaffrey, Sean Payton, Ron Rivera and Rick Ross.
- SportsCenter On the Road(Wed-Sun): Sage Steele will host weekday noon segments and the full 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter, Hannah Storm will host weekend editions, and Steve Levy and Michael Eaves will host late weeknight segments. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will be live from the Bristol studio and feature Super Bowl coverage, analysis and interviews from Miami.
- NFL Live (Wed-Fri, 1:30 p.m. ET): Packed with NFL information and analysis, Wendi Nix (Wed, Thu) and Suzy Kolber (Fri) host the 90-minute show with NFL analysts Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Tim Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Damien Woody, and Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.
- Around the Horn (Mon-Fri, 5 p.m. ET): Panelists will join the show from the Clevelander.
- PTI (Mon-Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET): Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon will co-host Pardon The Interruption all week from the Super Bowl. Mon-Wed they will be outside the Clevelander, and Thurs/Fri they will be at ESPN’s set in South Beach.
- NFL Matchup (Sun, 12:30 a.m. ET): Trey Wingo returns to host a special Super Bowl edition of the X’s and O’s film show with NFL writer and analyst Matt Bowen and NFL Films’ Greg Cosell.
- Postseason NFL Countdown (Sun, 10 a.m. ET): Suzy Kolber opens this four-hour pregame show from Hard Rock Stadium with Super Bowl XXIX MVP Steve Young, analyst Louis Riddick and Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Kolber will be joined by Sam Ponder, Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl champions Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan and Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck from ESPN’s main set in South Beach.
- NFL PrimeTime (Sun, following the game): Chris Berman will serve up highlights and conduct interviews from the field with Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Steve Young. (Go behind the scenes of ESPN+’s NFL PrimeTime.)
- ESPN reporters Sal Paolantonio (covering the Chiefs) and Josina Anderson (49ers) will provide updates throughout the week on the Super Bowl teams, while Jeff Darlington will offer additional insight and stories from Miami.
ESPN Radio Shows Originating from Miami:
ESPN Radio will have a significant on-site presence at the Super Bowl Media Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Wednesday-Friday. All shows will feature a lineup of special guests.
- Golic and Wingo (6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.)
- The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (on-site) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS
- First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS
- The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.): Host Will Cain on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS
ESPN Radio will also have a full slate of coverage on Super Bowl Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. ET, leading up to and following the game. The Super Pre-Game Show with Matt Schick and Bobby Carpenter (4-7 p.m. ET) and the Super Post-Game Show with Anthony Stalter, Mike Tannenbaum and Ben Hartsock will both feature reports and interviews from site.
ESPN Digital
ESPN’s digital coverage of Super Bowl LIV will feature analysis, commentary, breaking news, video and more across ESPN.com and the ESPN App leading up to, during and after the game. ESPN.com’s roster of on-site journalists includes NFL senior writers Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Ian O’Connor, Kevin Van Valkenburg, Hallie Grossman and Seth Wickersham, NFL Nation reporters Nick Wagoner (covering the 49ers), Adam Teicher (Chiefs), Kevin Seifert (with the biggest, best, and controversial calls, and a full review), analyst Bill Barnwell (with a postgame breakdown of how the game was won), and more.
The Undefeated
The Undefeated will provide extensive coverage of Super Bowl LIV from Miami, anchored via a week-long collaboration between the ESPN multiplatform initiative on sports, race and culture, and the popular LA-based designer Jhoanna Alba – the designer of record for legendary sports stars – from 140 NE 39th Street, in Miami Design District. Highlights:
- As part of the collaboration, Alba’s multifaceted pop-up custom clothing store will anchor The Undefeated’s social and sense-of-place coverage of Super Bowl LIV week with access to some of sport’s biggest stars;
- The Undefeated senior writers – Jason Reid (NFL) and Kelley Carter (Entertainment) – will host/moderate a series of ALBA VICTORY and ALBA Legends panels and receptions throughout Super Bowl LIV Week, culminating on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m., with Off the Field Players’ Wives Association (OTFPWA) Fashion Show;
- In continuation of the season-long “Year of the Black Quarterback” series, Reid will chronicle the dawn of a new era of NFL quarterbacks through Patrick Mahomes, who could become the first black quarterback in league history to win both the Super Bowl and the league MVP award – having been selected the 2018 Associated Press MVP;
- Ahead of the NFL Honors, Kevin Van Valkenburg examines the ways Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is (and isn’t) changing the NFL;
- African-American officials will make Super Bowl history on Feb. 2 with a record number of minorities on the crew. Columnist Bill Rhoden explores the significance of this moment.
ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes Television will offer comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LIV on SportsCenter via its renowned team of experts including Super Bowl-winning kicker Raul Allegre, alongside Eitan Benezra, Kary Correa, Carolina Guillén, former U.S. Men’s National Team player and Seattle Sounders forward Herculez Gomez, Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, Carlos Nava, Mauricio Pedroza, Pilar Pérez, Ciro Procuna, John Sutcliffe, Eduardo Varela, and Pablo Viruega, who will be reporting from Miami all week.
ESPN International
ESPN International and its affiliated networks will present Super Bowl LIV live to more than 78 million households in 109 countries and territories throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Canada, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Malta, Cyprus and Sub Saharan Africa. Commentary and analysis is provided in five languages — English, French, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish. Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Raúl Allegre, and John Sutcliffe will serve as the commentator team for ESPN’s live telecast of Super Bowl LIV throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, reporter Lisa Salters and NFL officiating analyst John Parry will call the game for Australia and New Zealand.
ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary, “Vick,” directed by Stanley Nelson, will premiere on ESPN with part 1 on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m. ET and part 2 one week later on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET. The film provides a comprehensive look back at each chapter of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s saga: the incredible rise, shocking fall, and polarizing return.–30–