ESPN’s Multi-Platform Coverage of Super Bowl LIV Includes 70+ Hours of Original Programming from Miami

PHOTOS via ESPN Images

SCHEDULE via ESPN Press Room

Live Shows Originating from ESPN’s South Beach Set, the Clevelander and Radio Row

ESPN will present Super Bowl LIV live to more than 78 million households in 109 countries and territories

ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami – Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers – kicks off Monday, Jan. 27, with more than 70 hours of original programming from Miami. Fans are invited to watch live editions of Get Up!, SportsCenter, NFL Live, Postseason NFL Countdown and more from ESPN’s main set at Lummus Park on South Beach (1144 Ocean Dr., across from Victor Hotel) and First Take and PTI (from the Clevelander). ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the brand new First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz and The Will Cain Show (all at Radio Row) will also originate from Miami leading up to the big game.

ESPN TV Shows Originating from Miami:

ESPN Radio Shows Originating from Miami:

ESPN Radio will have a significant on-site presence at the Super Bowl Media Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Wednesday-Friday. All shows will feature a lineup of special guests.

Golic and Wingo (6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.)

(6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.) The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (on-site) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS

(10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (on-site) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS

(1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.): Host Will Cain on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS

ESPN Radio will also have a full slate of coverage on Super Bowl Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. ET, leading up to and following the game. The Super Pre-Game Show with Matt Schick and Bobby Carpenter (4-7 p.m. ET) and the Super Post-Game Show with Anthony Stalter, Mike Tannenbaum and Ben Hartsock will both feature reports and interviews from site.

ESPN Digital

ESPN’s digital coverage of Super Bowl LIV will feature analysis, commentary, breaking news, video and more across ESPN.com and the ESPN App leading up to, during and after the game. ESPN.com’s roster of on-site journalists includes NFL senior writers Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Ian O’Connor, Kevin Van Valkenburg, Hallie Grossman and Seth Wickersham, NFL Nation reporters Nick Wagoner (covering the 49ers), Adam Teicher (Chiefs), Kevin Seifert (with the biggest, best, and controversial calls, and a full review), analyst Bill Barnwell (with a postgame breakdown of how the game was won), and more.

The Undefeated

The Undefeated will provide extensive coverage of Super Bowl LIV from Miami, anchored via a week-long collaboration between the ESPN multiplatform initiative on sports, race and culture, and the popular LA-based designer Jhoanna Alba – the designer of record for legendary sports stars – from 140 NE 39th Street, in Miami Design District. Highlights:

As part of the collaboration, Alba’s multifaceted pop-up custom clothing store will anchor The Undefeated’s social and sense-of-place coverage of Super Bowl LIV week with access to some of sport’s biggest stars;

The Undefeated senior writers – Jason Reid (NFL) and Kelley Carter (Entertainment) – will host/moderate a series of ALBA VICTORY and ALBA Legends panels and receptions throughout Super Bowl LIV Week, culminating on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m., with Off the Field Players’ Wives Association (OTFPWA) Fashion Show;

In continuation of the season-long “Year of the Black Quarterback” series, Reid will chronicle the dawn of a new era of NFL quarterbacks through Patrick Mahomes, who could become the first black quarterback in league history to win both the Super Bowl and the league MVP award – having been selected the 2018 Associated Press MVP;

Ahead of the NFL Honors, Kevin Van Valkenburg examines the ways Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is (and isn’t) changing the NFL;

African-American officials will make Super Bowl history on Feb. 2 with a record number of minorities on the crew. Columnist Bill Rhoden explores the significance of this moment.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Television will offer comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LIV on SportsCenter via its renowned team of experts including Super Bowl-winning kicker Raul Allegre, alongside Eitan Benezra, Kary Correa, Carolina Guillén, former U.S. Men’s National Team player and Seattle Sounders forward Herculez Gomez, Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, Carlos Nava, Mauricio Pedroza, Pilar Pérez, Ciro Procuna, John Sutcliffe, Eduardo Varela, and Pablo Viruega, who will be reporting from Miami all week.

ESPN International

ESPN International and its affiliated networks will present Super Bowl LIV live to more than 78 million households in 109 countries and territories throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Canada, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Malta, Cyprus and Sub Saharan Africa. Commentary and analysis is provided in five languages — English, French, Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish. Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Raúl Allegre, and John Sutcliffe will serve as the commentator team for ESPN’s live telecast of Super Bowl LIV throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analyst Booger McFarland, reporter Lisa Salters and NFL officiating analyst John Parry will call the game for Australia and New Zealand.