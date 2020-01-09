ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball Thursday Showcase Tips-Off with Back-to Back Top-Ten Match-Ups

Legendary Player Sue Bird Joins Thursday Night Studio Team

For the third consecutive year, women’s college basketball headlines January’s Thursday nights on ESPN. The first of the back-to back top-ten match-ups to start the Thursday Showcase slate is No. 6 Baylor at No. 1 UConn tonight (Jan. 9) at 7 p.m. ET., followed by No. 5 Stanford at No. 2 Oregon on January 16, at 9 p.m.

Also part of the Thursday Showcase, the return of the Tennessee/UConn rivalry game will see No. 23 Tennessee travel to No. 1 UConn on January 23, at 7 p.m. This is will be the first meeting in the rivalry in 12 years. A full schedule Thursday Night Showcase games can be found below.

In addition to the best of women’s college basketball on the court, ESPN adds one of the best to ever play the game to an already stellar in-studio talent roster. WNBA superstar and UConn great Sue Bird will join Maria Taylor and Andy Landers in studio during the Thursday Night Showcase slate.* Bird currently plays for the Seattle Storm and the USA Women’s Basketball team. She is a three-time WNBA Champion (2004, 2010, 2018) an 11-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist. During Bird’s time at UConn, the Huskies took home two NCAA Championships (2000, 2002) and she was selected as a two-time All-American.

ESPN’s Women’s College Basketball Thursday Showcase

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Jan. 9 7:00 PM No. 6 Baylor at No. 1 Conn Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Thu, Jan. 16 9:00 PM No. 5 Stanford at No. 2 Oregon

Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Thu, Jan. 23 7:00 PM No. 23 Tennessee at No. 1 UConn

Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Thu, Jan. 30 7:00 PM No. 7 Louisville at Notre Dame

Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN

*Bird will miss the final Thursday Night Showcase due to USA Basketball commitments.

