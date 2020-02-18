Baseball Analyst Kyle Peterson Signs Multiyear Contract Extension with ESPN

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson to continue in his role as one of the lead voices on ESPN and SEC Network’s college baseball coverage, the NCAA College World Series and Little League World Series on ESPN. He will continue his expert analysis in the booth and in studio across ESPN platforms.

Peterson, whose extension will take him through his 20th baseball season with ESPN, has been part of the network’s expansive amateur baseball coverage since his inaugural season with the company. The NCAA College World Series has seen impressive gains in viewership over the years with Peterson’s voice at the forefront of the action in Omaha.

“I am excited and appreciative to ESPN for the continued opportunity to cover a game that means so much to me,” Peterson said. “I grew up watching both the College World Series and the Little League World Series, and it is a privilege to cover each event annually. It’s outstanding to be partnered with people and a company that value the game of baseball so very much. I am proud of the growth within the sport over these past 17 years and I look forward to contributing to that growth moving forward.”

Peterson was named the 44th recipient of the prestigious Wilbur Snypp Award in 2019, presented annually by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for outstanding contributions to college baseball.

“I was one of Kyle’s first producers at ESPN when he began nearly two decades ago, and there’s nobody who has their pulse on amateur baseball as much as Kyle does,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Matt Sandulli commented. “From Williamsport and Omaha, from Little League up to NCAA, he’s become the face of amateur baseball for us and we are thrilled he’ll continue to be a leading voice on our coverage. He’s touched virtually all of our baseball properties over the course of these two decades, and his influence and support extends to the softball community, as well. We value our long-standing relationship and we’re happy it will continue for years to come.”

Peterson joined ESPN in 2003 and provides expert analysis on regular-season and postseason college baseball game telecasts, including the College World Series. He is also a lead studio analyst on ESPN’s College Baseball Selection Show. In addition, Peterson has been a regular voice providing analysis on ESPN and ABC Little League World Series coverage since 2003.

Televised NCAA baseball action is set to start Tuesday night on ESPN networks, with ESPN’s 2020 college baseball coverage getting into full swing across all platforms in the coming weeks.