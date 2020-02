ESPN Swings for the Fences with 2020 NCAA Baseball Coverage

More than 1,600 Games Throughout the Season on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and the ESPN App

23 of 25 Ranked Teams Live on ESPN Networks with 20 Conferences Represented

Industry-Leading Regular Season Leads into Complete Division I NCAA Baseball Championship Coverage – Every Game from Regionals, Super Regionals and College World Series Available on ESPN Networks

ESPN will present more than 1,600 NCAA baseball games during the 2020 regular season across ESPN networks, with 20 college conferences highlighted in ESPN’s industry-leading coverage. During the postseason, on top of carrying five conference championship games and the entire Southeastern Conference tournament, 153 games will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and ESPN+, with all college baseball action available on the ESPN App. In addition, the ESPN App will exclusively stream more than 450 games in 2020.

Two-thirds of the games on ESPN networks include a team in the USA TODAY Coaches Preseason Top 25*, while 82 games feature the preseason top 10 and 48 games highlight at least one top five team. 23 of the preseason Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN networks during the season.

ESPN is coming off one of the most-watched NCAA Division I Baseball Championships in history, matching 2018’s record-breaking viewership numbers throughout the Road to Omaha. The winner-take-all Game 3 of the 2019 NCAA College World Series saw more than 2 million viewers tune in to watch Vanderbilt defeat Michigan and capture their second NCAA title in six years. The CWS champions are slated for at least a dozen appearances on ESPN networks this spring. The NCAA runner-up Wolverines, ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, will be featured four times on ESPN networks this season, including against Big Ten foe Ohio State on Sunday, April 12 at noon ET on ESPNU.

2020 College Baseball Schedule Highlights:

Top-Ranked Teams Take to the Field: The schedule includes 64 matchups with two ranked teams going head-to-head, headlined by No. 2 Louisville taking on top-ranked Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. ESPN’s robust schedule also includes the following ranked games: No. 10 Florida at No. 5 Arkansas Thu, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU) No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 17 Oklahoma State Fri, April 3 at 9 p.m. (ESPNU) No. 8 UCLA at No. 25 Oregon State Sat, April 25 at 9 p.m. (ESPNU) No. 25 Oregon State at No. 17 Oklahoma State Sat, May 1 at 6 p.m. (ESPNU) No. 12 LSU at No. 21 Texas A&M Sun, May 3 at 5 p.m. (ESPNU) No. 1 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida Thu, May 7 at 7 p.m. (ESPNU) Fri, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Big 12 Bolstered by Even Bigger Matchups: ESPN continues its expansive coverage of the Big 12, televising several conference showdowns over the course of the 2020 season between LHN and ESPNU. One of the most anticipated conference clashes of the season will air on ESPNU, as No. 4 Texas Tech hosts in-state rival TCU in Lubbock on May 18 to close the regular season. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will continue to have expansive coverage of the Big 12’s baseball schedule, featuring conference and non-conference match-ups throughout the season, totaling more than 100 games. The schedule of Big 12 Now on ESPN+ games is subject to change.

Following a Cinderella run in the 2019 postseason, the Michigan Wolverines highlight ESPN’s coverage of the Big Ten this spring. Showdowns with conference foes Ohio State, Indiana, Minnesota and Penn State are highlighted on ESPNU in 2020. Conference Championship Central: American, ACC, Big South, SEC and SWAC Championship games will all air on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS. Full postseason baseball coverage will be announced in May.

ESPN will cover up to 153 postseason games beginning with NCAA Regionals. ESPNU starts the slate with the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday, May 25 at noon. Complete postseason coverage will be announced at a later date. Conference Coverage in Full Swing in ACC Network’s First Spring: ACC Network’s first spring season sees more than 70 televised matchups featuring ACC squads. The conference boasts eight ranked teams in the preseason poll, including 2019 CWS qualifiers Florida State and Louisville. ACC Network has 55 matchups slated featuring ranked squads, including No. 2 Louisville’s road trip to No. 7 Miami and part of their home series with No. 18 NC State in May. In ACCN’s first full spring season, the network will carry ACC Tournament semifinals with the championship game on ESPN2. For full ACCN coverage, please click here.

The SEC starts the season with nine teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, the most of any conference. With 75 games on the network throughout the spring, SEC Thursday Night Baseball will be in full swing on ESPNU and SEC Network, featuring a preseason Top 25 team in every week of the regular season. In addition, SEC Network will join forces with ESPNU to televise the final weekend of SEC action, May 14-16. For more on SEC baseball on TV, please visit SECNetwork.com. Hook ‘Em: Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise more than 30 games this season. LHN adds nearly a dozen Big 12 matchups to ESPN’s overall baseball coverage, including a three-game series against No. 17 Oklahoma State (March 17-19). The Longhorns will appear on ESPN networks a total of 34 times, including a pair of showdowns with No. 3 Texas Tech on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Full details on LHN’s spring programming can be found here.

Studio shows and on-air commentators, as well as a full streaming schedule, will be announced at a later date.

*Rankings based on USA Today Coaches Poll as of January 23

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Feb 18 7:30 p.m. UT San Antonio at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Feb 19 3 p.m. Wright State at Louisville ACC Network 5 p.m. Lamar at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 22 3 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. SHSU at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Feb 26 3 p.m. South Florida at Miami ACC Network Tue, Mar 3 3 p.m. UNC Greensboro at North Carolina ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Mar 4 3 p.m. Coastal Carolina at NC State ACC Network Fri, Mar 6 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 8 Noon Lipscomb at Alabama SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACC Network 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn SEC Network Wed, Mar 11 6 p.m. Illinois State at Florida State ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. North Carolina at Duke ACC Network 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 14 Noon North Carolina at Duke ACC Network 2 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State SEC Network 3 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest ACC Network 3:30 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network Sun, Mar 15 Noon North Carolina at Duke ACC Network Georgia at Florida SEC Network 2 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Mar 17 4 p.m. Columbia at Duke ACC Network 7 p.m. UNC Wilmington at North Carolina ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Mar 18 4 p.m. Kent State at Pittsburgh ACC Network 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech ACC Network Thu, Mar 19 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network Fri, Mar 20 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina ACC Network 8 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network Sat, Mar 21 Noon Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ACC Network Sun, Mar 22 Noon Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network Louisville at North Carolina ACC Network 3 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network Tue, Mar 24 4 p.m. UConn at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Florida State vs. Florida SEC Network Coastal Carolina at Clemson ACC Network Wed, Mar 25 7 p.m. Mercer at Georgia Tech ACC Network Thu, Mar 26 7 p.m. Auburn at Alabama SEC Network 7:30 p.m. LSU at Tennessee ESPNU Fri, Mar 27 7 p.m. Miami at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. Auburn at Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss ESPNU Sat, Mar 28 Noon Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network 3 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Miami at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Mar 29 Noon Texas A&M at Florida SEC Network 1 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPNU 2 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 4 p.m. Miami at Duke ACC Network Tue, Mar 31 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Louisville ACC Network 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Florida State ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M SEC Network Wed, Apr 1 4 p.m. Wofford at NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. NC Central at Duke ACC Network Thu, Apr 2 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Florida at Arkansas ESPNU Fri, Apr 3 7 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network 9 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ESPNU Sat, Apr 4 Noon Alabama at Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU ESPNU 7 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network South Carolina at Ole Miss ESPNU Sun, Apr 5 Noon Mississippi State at Auburn SEC Network Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. Illinois State at Missouri State ESPNU Tue, Apr 7 4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky SEC Network Penn State at Pittsburgh ACC Network Wed, Apr 8 7 p.m. Alabama State at Tennessee SEC Network Thu, Apr 9 3 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard ESPNU Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 10 3 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech ESPNU Sat, Apr 11 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACC Network Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network Sun, Apr 12 Noon Ohio State at Michigan ESPNU South Carolina at Vanderbilt SEC Network NC State at Georgia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ESPN2 3 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama ESPNU Tue, Apr 14 4 p.m. Northwestern at Notre Dame ACC Network 7 p.m. UAB at Alabama SEC Network Florida at Florida State ACC Network 7:30 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Apr 15 4 p.m. James Madison at Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. North Alabama at Ole Miss SEC Network FAU at Miami ACC Network Thu, Apr 16 7 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina ESPNU Kentucky at Auburn SEC Network Fri, Apr 17 3 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State ESPNU 4 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 6 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. Louisville at Miami ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network 9 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn SEC Network Sat, Apr 18 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Michigan at Penn State ESPNU 7 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at LSU ESPNU Sun, Apr 19 Noon Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 2 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network North Carolina at NC State ESPNU 5 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU Tue, Apr 21 7 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Apr 23 7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky ESPNU Fri, Apr 24 8 p.m. Miami at Florida State ESPNU Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network Sat, Apr 25 Noon Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 3 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 6 p.m. South Carolina at LSU ESPNU 7 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACC Network 8 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9 p.m. UCLA at Oregon State ESPNU Sun, Apr 26 Noon Ole Miss at Florida ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network Tue, Apr 28 4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. East Carolina at North Carolina ACC Network 7:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Apr 29 6 p.m. Campbell at NC State ACC Network Thu, Apr 30 7:30 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Indiana State ESPNU Fri, May 1 6 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACC Network 8:30 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 10:30 p.m. Cal Poly at CSU Fullerton ESPNU Sat, May 2 1 p.m. William & Mary at Clemson ACC Network 2 p.m. Arkansas at South Carolina SEC Network 6 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACC Network Oregon State at Oklahoma State ESPNU 7 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 9 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech ESPNU Sun, May 3 Noon Louisville at Florida State ACC Network 2 p.m. Michigan at Indiana ESPNU 3 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Arkansas at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU Boston College at Notre Dame ACC Network Tue, May 5 7 p.m. Louisville at Vanderbilt ESPN2 Jacksonville at Florida State ACC Network UAB at Auburn SEC Network Wed, May 6 6 p.m. College of Charleston at North Carolina ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, May 7 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida ESPNU Fri, May 8 6 p.m. NC State at Louisville ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network 7:30 p.m. TCU at Texas Longhorn Network 9:30 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota ESPNU Sat, May 9 Noon NC State at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida SEC Network 3:30 p.m. TCU at Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Clemson at Miami ACC Network 8 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, May 10 Noon NC State at Louisville ACC Network South Carolina at Kentucky SEC Network 1 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas ESPN2 3 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Clemson at Miami ACC Network Tue, May 12 4 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. Indiana at Louisville ACC Network 7:30 p.m. McNeese State at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, May 14 4 p.m. Miami at Georgia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACC Network SEC Wildcard SEC Network 7:30 p.m. SEC Wildcard ESPNU Fri, May 15 4 p.m. Wake Forest at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACC Network SEC Wildcard SEC Network Sat, May 16 Noon Kentucky at Georgia SEC Network Noon Miami at Georgia Tech ACC Network 3 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACC Network SEC Wildcard SEC Network 4:30 p.m. LSU at Auburn ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU ESPNU

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Feb 14 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Feb 15 4 p.m. Nebraska at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Feb 16 2 p.m. Nebraska at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Feb 18 7:30 p.m. Ark – Pine Bluff at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Feb 21 7:30 p.m. Oral Roberts at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Texas-Rio Grande at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Feb 22 4 p.m. Oral Roberts at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Feb 23 2 p.m. Oral Roberts at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Texas-Rio Grande at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Feb 25 5 p.m. Little Rock at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Feb 26 7:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Feb 28 3 p.m. Farleigh Dickinson at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Farleigh Dickinson at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Feb 29 5 p.m. Farleigh Dickinson at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Mar 3 7:30 p.m. Texas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Mar 4 3 p.m. Creighton at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Mar 5 5 p.m. BYU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 6 4 p.m. Indiana State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. BYU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Indiana State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 2 p.m. Indiana State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Mar 10 5 p.m. Saint Louis at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Dakota State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Dakota State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 7:30 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 13 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 13 7:30 p.m. Grand Canyon at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 3 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Grand Canyon at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 15 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Grand Canyon at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Eastern Michigan at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fresno State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Mar 17 7 p.m. Nebraska at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Mar 18 4 p.m. Omaha at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 20 4 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 21 3 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 22 1 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ TCU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Mar 24 7 p.m. Wichita State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Mar 25 7:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 27 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 28 4 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 29 2 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Apr 3 7 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 3 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Apr 5 2 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Apr 7 7 p.m. Missouri State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Apr 9 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Apr 10 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 11 5 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Apr 14 7:30 p.m. UTSA at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Air Force at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Apr 14 7 p.m. Creighton at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Apr 15 4 p.m. Air Force at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Apr 17 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 18 4 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Apr 19 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Apr 21 7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Apr 24 7:30 p.m. TCU at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 25 4 p.m. TCU at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Apr 26 2 p.m. TCU at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Apr 28 7:30 p.m. Lamar at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Apr 29 7 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, May 1 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oregon State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, May 2 3 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, May 3 2 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Oregon State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, May 5 7 p.m. Jackson State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, May 6 7 p.m. Jackson State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, May 8 7 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, May 9 4 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, May 10 2 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, May 12 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, May 14 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, May 15 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, May 16 Noon Oklahoma State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+

All Big 12 Now on ESPN+ games are subject to change.