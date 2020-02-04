Batter Up: ACC Baseball on ACC Network Highlights Most ACC Spring Sports Coverage Ever
- More than 70 Games, 41 Conference Matchups
- Six ACC Baseball Weekend Series
- ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN
- Over 140 Total Live Events Scheduled for the Spring
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an expansive schedule of ACC baseball games for the 2020 season with more than 70 contests, including 41 conference matchups.
Inclusive of men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball programming, ACC spring sports will enjoy the most national coverage ever for the 2020 season with more than 140 total regular season and tournament games on the network. Additionally, ACC teams will play four regular-season games on ESPN Networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry 354 baseball games throughout the spring, totaling the most coverage ever for the sport.
First pitch for ACC baseball on ACCN begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET, with preseason No. 2 Louisville hosting Wright State. Nearly 60 contests on ACCN this season will feature a team ranked in the Preseason USA Today Coaches Top 25.
Notably, ACCN will carry the full weekend baseball series for six ACC matchups:
- 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke (March 13-15)
- 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke (March 27-29)
- 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest (April 17-19)
- 2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State (May 1-3)
- 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville (May 8-10)
- 16 North Carolina at Virginia (May 14-16)
ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN
ACCN will exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 23 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 24.
Original Programming on ACCN
Along with a full slate of baseball games on ACCN, original programming will also highlight coverage on the network as 1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball debuts on ACCN Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. The documentary chronicles the Cavaliers incredible run to the 2015 College World Series title.
Strength of ACC Baseball
The ACC has fielded 96 teams in the College World Series, and has sent a team to Omaha for 14 straight years. Eight ACC baseball teams are included in the Preseason USA Today Coaches Top 25: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Miami, No. 14 Florida State, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 18 NC State, No. 20 Duke, No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Wake Forest.
ACC Baseball on ACC Network
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wed, Feb. 19
|3 p.m.
|Wright State at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 26
|3 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, March 3
|3 p.m.
|UNCG at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, March 4
|3 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 18 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, March 6
|3 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, March 8
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 NC State at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, March 11
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Fri, March 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, March 14
|Noon
|No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 24 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, March 15
|Noon
|No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 17
|4 p.m.
|Columbia at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|UNC Wilmington at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, March 18
|4 p.m.
|Kent State at Pitt
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, March 20
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, March 21
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, March 22
|Noon
|No. 2 Louisville at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, March 24
|4 p.m.
|UConn at Boston College
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, March 25
|7 p.m.
|Mercer at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, March 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, March 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, March 29
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 31
|4 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, April 1
|4 p.m.
|Wofford at No. 18 NC State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|NC Central at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, April 3
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, April 5
|Noon
|No. 24 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, April 7
|4 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Pitt
|ACCN
|Thu, April 9
|3 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, April 10
|3 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, April 11
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, April 12
|Noon
|No. 18 NC State at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, April 14
|4 p.m.
|Northwestern at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, April 15
|4 p.m.
|James Madison at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|FAU at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Fri, April 17
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Sat, April 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, April 19
|Noon
|No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Tue, April 21
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, April 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, April 26
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Tue, April 28
|4 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Boston College
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 East Carolina at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, April 29
|6 p.m.
|Campbell at No. 18 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, May 1
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, May 2
|1 p.m.
|William & Mary at Clemson
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Louisville at F No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, May 3
|Noon
|No. 2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Tues, May 5
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at No. 14 Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, May 6
|6 p.m.
|Col. of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, May 8
|6 p.m.
|No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, May 9
|Noon
|No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 22 Georgia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, May 10
|Noon
|No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 7 Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, May 12
|4 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Indiana at No. 2 Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, May 14
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Miami at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, May 15
|4 p.m.
|No. 24 Wake Forest at Boston College
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, May 16
|Noon
|No. 7 Miami at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, May 23
|TBA
|ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
