Batter Up: ACC Baseball on ACC Network Highlights Most ACC Spring Sports Coverage Ever

More than 70 Games, 41 Conference Matchups

Six ACC Baseball Weekend Series

ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN

Over 140 Total Live Events Scheduled for the Spring



ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an expansive schedule of ACC baseball games for the 2020 season with more than 70 contests, including 41 conference matchups.

Inclusive of men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball programming, ACC spring sports will enjoy the most national coverage ever for the 2020 season with more than 140 total regular season and tournament games on the network. Additionally, ACC teams will play four regular-season games on ESPN Networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry 354 baseball games throughout the spring, totaling the most coverage ever for the sport.

First pitch for ACC baseball on ACCN begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET, with preseason No. 2 Louisville hosting Wright State. Nearly 60 contests on ACCN this season will feature a team ranked in the Preseason USA Today Coaches Top 25.

Notably, ACCN will carry the full weekend baseball series for six ACC matchups:

16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke (March 13-15)

7 Miami at No. 20 Duke (March 27-29)

14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest (April 17-19)

2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State (May 1-3)

18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville (May 8-10)

16 North Carolina at Virginia (May 14-16)

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 23 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 24.

Original Programming on ACCN

Along with a full slate of baseball games on ACCN, original programming will also highlight coverage on the network as 1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball debuts on ACCN Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. The documentary chronicles the Cavaliers incredible run to the 2015 College World Series title.

Strength of ACC Baseball

The ACC has fielded 96 teams in the College World Series, and has sent a team to Omaha for 14 straight years. Eight ACC baseball teams are included in the Preseason USA Today Coaches Top 25: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Miami, No. 14 Florida State, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 18 NC State, No. 20 Duke, No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Wake Forest.

ACC Baseball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Feb. 19 3 p.m. Wright State at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Wed, Feb. 26 3 p.m. South Florida at No. 7 Miami ACCN Tue, March 3 3 p.m. UNCG at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Wed, March 4 3 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 18 NC State ACCN Fri, March 6 3 p.m. Pitt at No. 7 Miami ACCN Sun, March 8 3 p.m. No. 18 NC State at Virginia ACCN Wed, March 11 6 p.m. Illinois State at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Fri, March 13 7 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke ACCN Sat, March 14 Noon No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke ACCN 3 p.m. Clemson at No. 24 Wake Forest ACCN Sun, March 15 Noon No. 16 North Carolina at No. 20 Duke ACCN Tue, March 17 4 p.m. Columbia at No. 20 Duke ACCN 7 p.m. UNC Wilmington at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Wed, March 18 4 p.m. Kent State at Pitt ACCN 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, March 20 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 21 4 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, March 22 Noon No. 2 Louisville at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Tue, March 24 4 p.m. UConn at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Clemson ACCN Wed, March 25 7 p.m. Mercer at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, March 27 7 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke ACCN Sat, March 28 7 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke ACCN Sun, March 29 4 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 20 Duke ACCN Tue, March 31 4 p.m. Cincinnati at No. 2 Louisville ACCN 7 p.m. Jacksonville at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Wed, April 1 4 p.m. Wofford at No. 18 NC State ACCN 7 p.m. NC Central at No. 20 Duke ACCN Fri, April 3 7 p.m. No. 7 Miami at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, April 5 Noon No. 24 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN Tue, April 7 4 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. Penn State at Pitt ACCN Thu, April 9 3 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN Fri, April 10 3 p.m. Clemson at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Sat, April 11 7 p.m. Clemson at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Sun, April 12 Noon No. 18 NC State at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, April 14 4 p.m. Northwestern at Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Wed, April 15 4 p.m. James Madison at Virginia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. FAU at No. 7 Miami ACCN Fri, April 17 4 p.m. No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at No. 7 Miami ACCN Sat, April 18 7 p.m. No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest ACCN Sun, April 19 Noon No. 14 Florida State at No. 24 Wake Forest ACCN Tue, April 21 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Sat, April 25 7 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Sun, April 26 2:30 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Tue, April 28 4 p.m. Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. No. 19 East Carolina at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Wed, April 29 6 p.m. Campbell at No. 18 NC State ACCN Fri, May 1 6 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Sat, May 2 1 p.m. William & Mary at Clemson ACCN 6 p.m. No. 2 Louisville at F No. 14 Florida State ACCN Sun, May 3 Noon No. 2 Louisville at No. 14 Florida State ACCN 5 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN Tues, May 5 7 p.m. Jacksonville at No. 14 Florida State ACCN Wed, May 6 6 p.m. Col. of Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina ACCN Fri, May 8 6 p.m. No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Sat, May 9 Noon No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. No. 22 Georgia Tech at Virginia ACCN 7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 7 Miami ACCN Sun, May 10 Noon No. 18 NC State at No. 2 Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Clemson at No. 7 Miami ACCN Tue, May 12 4 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. Indiana at No. 2 Louisville ACCN Thu, May 14 4 p.m. No. 7 Miami at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia ACCN Fri, May 15 4 p.m. No. 24 Wake Forest at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia ACCN Sat, May 16 Noon No. 7 Miami at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACCN 3 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at Virginia ACCN Sat, May 23 TBA ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

