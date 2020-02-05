ESPN Digital Achieved Its Best Year on Record in 2019

To share: http://bit.ly/2OwLMH7

Ranked No. 1 Across Every Key Metric and Key Demographics

Averaged 95.5 Million Unique Visitors Per Month, Up +14% Year-Over-Year

In 2019, ESPN Digital achieved its best year on record with an average of 95.5 million unique visitors per month, up +14% year-over-year and 25.2 million more than the next closest competitor (+36% over CBS Sports). This included its best month ever in September with an all-time high 109.3 million unique visitors (up +22% YOY), capturing more than half of the entire U.S. sports category audience for the month and topping the No. 2 sports category property by more than 25 million users. It also attracted 10.2 billion minutes of usage (up +10%).

Additionally, the ESPN App and ESPN Fantasy App each recorded their best year on record in monthly uniques (21.3 million and 5.4 million, respectively). The ESPN App also set a record in average monthly minutes (1.95 billion). In September, both apps recorded all-time highs in monthly uniques (25.4 million and 10.7 million, respectively) and minutes (each with 2.8 billion). In fact, the ESPN App reached more users in September than any sports app has ever reached.

ESPN Digital also ranked as the No. 1 U.S. digital sports property across every key metric, as well as all key demographics, fueled by audience expansion among younger and female fans. This includes persons 13-24 (+29% YOY), all females (+12%), and men 13-24 (+23%).

Source: ESPN Research & Insights analysis of Comscore data including Comscore Media Metrix© Multi-Platform, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January-December 2019, and Comscore Mobile Metrix© Mobile App Only, All Applications, Total Mobile 13+, January-December 2019, U.S.

